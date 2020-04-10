Watch Emma Chamberlain Review 15 Hats in 15 Minutes

By

Published April 10, 2020

Social media sensation Emma Chamberlain wears many hats—in this instance, fifteen, to be exact. What better way to pass the time in quarantine than to rate 15 different hats on things like versatility, comfort, and how likely she is to meet her next boyfriend while sporting one? For the latest episode of our YouTube channel, Chamberlain gives her instant reactions to the latest in headwear, including a turkey-ish hat that’s perfect for drinking iced coffee with, and a gem from the collection of Diplo, bootcut pant aficionado.

Related posts

April 9, 2020

Mars Hobrecker’s Brooklyn Studio is Full of Chairs and Cowboys

Read more
April 8, 2020

Kim Jones and Honey Dijon on the Place Where Fashion and Nightlife Meet

Read more
February 21, 2020

Models Remington Williams and Darron Clarke Are Twinning

Read more
February 17, 2020

Diplo Tries on 15 Bootcut Pants in 15 Minutes

Read more
January 29, 2020

Khushi and James Blake Debate the Philosophical Merits of Diplo’s Instagram Caption

Read more
December 20, 2019

The Once Over Twice: A Story of Lace, Leather, and Garters

Read more
© 2020 Interview Magazine. All Rights Reserved.