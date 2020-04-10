Watch Emma Chamberlain Review 15 Hats in 15 Minutes

Social media sensation Emma Chamberlain wears many hats—in this instance, fifteen, to be exact. What better way to pass the time in quarantine than to rate 15 different hats on things like versatility, comfort, and how likely she is to meet her next boyfriend while sporting one? For the latest episode of our YouTube channel, Chamberlain gives her instant reactions to the latest in headwear, including a turkey-ish hat that’s perfect for drinking iced coffee with, and a gem from the collection of Diplo, bootcut pant aficionado.