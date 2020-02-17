The superstar DJ, record producer, and social media savant is gunning for country music glory under his birth name, Thomas Wesley. We lent a helping hand by asking him to review around 15 boot-cut pants for us in, like, 15 minutes.

———

SIES MARJAN, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“I feel like the showrunner of a big Hollywood production in the ’80s.”

———

DIPLO’S OWN, PRICELESS

“The pants are mine. I got them at Kmart.”

———

GUCCI, $980

“I’m a WWE wrestler on his way to a romantic dinner at the Red Lobster in Daytona Beach with my wife of 20 years. We’re monogamous but I like to dress sexy when we go out.”

———

NORMA KAMALI, $165

“Here we have a Beetlejuice meets The Rocky Horror Picture Show drag queen experience.”

———

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“My name is Bruce. I’m the best Quaaludes dealer in Times Square.”

———

GIVENCHY, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“Scoliosis but make it fashion. I could also be a karate teacher from Little Rock, Arkansas. Or a waiter at a strip show on a cruise ship in the Aegean Sea.”

———

LEVI’S, $59.50

“I’m Jean-François. I own all four SoulCycles in Baton Rouge.”

———

GUCCI, $1,100

“This is what Santa Claus wears when he goes to the disco.”

———

VERSACE, $920

“My name is Victor Tagliatelle. Madonna saw me dancing at the Limelight last night. She invited me on the Blond Ambition World Tour and now my career is set.”

———

ACNE STUDIOS, $700

“I’m Cliff Booth out for a nice dinner somewhere in Italy. Sorry this wasn’t as clever as the other ones.”

———

SSS WORLD CORP, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“This is Jared Leto’s stunt double. I saw him the other day in an elevator. He was at my dentist’s office. He’d lost his camping gear.”

———

MARNI, $790

“I feel like a coked-out lawyer in Hialeah who just crashed his white Porsche into a field of alligators.”

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine. Subscribe here.

———

Grooming: Garret Gervais using Dior Homme at MCH.

Hair: Lauren Palmer-Smith using Wella at Lowe & Co.

Photography Assistant: Eric Hersey

Fashion Assistant: Bin Nguyen.