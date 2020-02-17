Diplo Tries on 15 Bootcut Pants in 15 Minutes

By
Photography Keith Oshiro
Stylist Sean Knight

Published February 17, 2020

Jacket and Pants by SSS World Corp. Necklace (worn throughout) by David Webb. Belt by Gucci. Rings (worn throughout) by David Yurman. Shoes by Lemaire.

The superstar DJ, record producer, and social media savant is gunning for country music glory under his birth name, Thomas Wesley. We lent a helping hand by asking him to review around 15 boot-cut pants for us in, like, 15 minutes.

———

SIES MARJAN, PRICE UPON REQUEST

Belt by Gucci. Shoes by Lemaire.

“I feel like the showrunner of a big Hollywood production in the ’80s.”

———

DIPLO’S OWN, PRICELESS

Belt by Gucci. Jacket by Dries van Noten. Vintage Tank Top from Palace Costume. Shoes by Versace.

“The pants are mine. I got them at Kmart.”

———

GUCCI, $980

Belt and Shoes by Versace. Vintage Tank Top from Palace Costume.

“I’m a WWE wrestler on his way to a romantic dinner at the Red Lobster in Daytona Beach with my wife of 20 years. We’re monogamous but I like to dress sexy when we go out.”

———

NORMA KAMALI, $165

Jacket by Norma Kamali. Shoes by Lemaire.

“Here we have a Beetlejuice meets The Rocky Horror Picture Show drag queen experience.”

———

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, PRICE UPON REQUEST

Belt Diplo’s own. Vintage Shirt from Palace Costume. Coat by Sies Marjan. Shoes by Lemaire.

“My name is Bruce. I’m the best Quaaludes dealer in Times Square.”

———

GIVENCHY, PRICE UPON REQUEST

Belt by SSS World Corp. Shoes by Celine by Hedi Slimane.

“Scoliosis but make it fashion. I could also be a karate teacher from Little Rock, Arkansas. Or a waiter at a strip show on a cruise ship in the Aegean Sea.”

———

LEVI’S, $59.50

Vintage Tank Top and Belt from Palace Costume. Shoes by Celine by Hedi Slimane.

“I’m Jean-François. I own all four SoulCycles in Baton Rouge.”

———

GUCCI, $1,100

Jacket by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Vintage Belt from Palace Costume.

“This is what Santa Claus wears when he goes to the disco.”

———

VERSACE, $920

Jacket and Belt by Versace. Vintage Tank Top from Palace Costume. Shoes by Lemaire.

“My name is Victor Tagliatelle. Madonna saw me dancing at the Limelight last night. She invited me on the Blond Ambition World Tour and now my career is set.”

———

ACNE STUDIOS, $700

Shirt by Dries van Noten. Belt by Versace. Shoes by Lemaire.

“I’m Cliff Booth out for a nice dinner somewhere in Italy. Sorry this wasn’t as clever as the other ones.”

———

SSS WORLD CORP, PRICE UPON REQUEST

Jacket by SSS World Corp. Belt by Gucci. Shoes by Lemaire.

“This is Jared Leto’s stunt double. I saw him the other day in an elevator. He was at my dentist’s office. He’d lost his camping gear.”

———

MARNI, $790

Shirt by Sies Marjan. Boots Diplo’s own.

“I feel like a coked-out lawyer in Hialeah who just crashed his white Porsche into a field of alligators.”

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine. Subscribe here.

———

Grooming: Garret Gervais using Dior Homme at MCH.
Hair: Lauren Palmer-Smith using Wella at Lowe & Co.
Photography Assistant: Eric Hersey
Fashion Assistant: Bin Nguyen.

