Colin Jost Tells Natalie Portman About His New Book and SNL’s Uncertain Future
The Weekend Update anchor and movie star discuss the upcoming election, procrastination, and the tricky business of memoir-writing.
boys boys boys
Peter Berlin and Sean Ford Contemplate the Freedom and Performance of Gay Sex
by Sean Ford
in conversation
Adrian Tomine and Tavi Gevinson on Turning Anguish Into Art: “Someday, This Will Be Good Material”
by Tavi Gevinson
Watch the Rapper Saweetie Review Some Bomb-Ass Bags
The Icy Grl reacts to the best new bags of the season, including a Moschino Slurpee, a Loewe mermaid bucket, and an MCM puppy purse.
Thirstory: That Time Madonna Was Almost Arrested for Simulating Masturbation
The Material Girl shows why she's been on our cover more than anyone else.
Phoebe Bridgers and Brandon Flowers on Transformation and Talking Shit
The singer-songwriter and The Killers frontman discuss apologizing to John Mayer, playing for festival moms, and that skeleton suit.
Ask a Sane Person: Jia Tolentino on Practicing the Discipline of Hope
"I want the courage to need very little and demand a lot."
Five Works of Art That Warped the Mind of the Writer John Fram
His new book, "The Bright Lands," is a queer, literary, western, horror, gothic, football, mystery quest.
Coffee Table Curator: Skateboards, Saint Laurent, and Song Flowers
For when restaurants are reopening for outdoor dining but you’d rather order takeout and enjoy culture from indoors anyway.
Ric Wilson Is Listening to Stevie Wonder, Big Freedia, and Everything “Very, Very Black”
The Chicago rapper's latest track, "Fight Like Ida B. & Marsha P." is a history lesson coated in a honey-thick beat.
“Everyone Is in for a Mind-Blowing Time”: A Not-So-Serious Guide to Surviving Mercury in Retrograde
A Sanctuary astrologer gives us suggestions, from the reasonable to the obscenely wild, on riding the energy wave.
Ask a Sane Person: David Shimer on the 2020 Election and Russian Interference
In his new book, the journalist paints a sweeping social-political panorama of the ways in which Russia has influenced American democracy.
Thirstory: Diana Ross Is the Boss
We revisit a cover shoot so hot that it broke every sales record in Interview's history.
“I Was Born for This Time”: Angelica Ross Is Black, Trans, and Fearless
After a busy Pride month, the actor and activist speaks with journalist Raquel Willis to reflect on the joy of being Black and trans, and the challenges that remain for the community.
Drag Superstar Naomi Smalls Invites Us to Smell the Fantasy
The drag superstar and fashion icon revisits and reads five of her own stunning looks in honor of her latest Pride collaboration.
Timbaland and Justine Skye On Their Cosmic Connection
Despite never having met face to face, the titan producer and rising R&B singer form an alliance that was written in the stars.
Kevin Kwan and Cornelia Guest Share Stories About the Crazy Rich and Famous
The "Crazy Rich Asians" writer has dedicated his fourth novel, "Sex and Vanity," to two unique destinations: New York City and the Italian island of Capri.
Fusilier Gives Us a Pride Playlist to Be Proud Of
The Brooklyn-based singer's cover of the Motown classic "Dancing in the Street" is a Pride anthem for the times.
Joni Mitchell, Alice Cooper, and NWA Soak Up the Sun
"Endless Summer," the Morrison Hotel Gallery's virtual exhibition, is the perfect cocktail of vitamin D and escapism to carry you through the rest of the week.
Big Freedia Brings People Together Through the Power of Ass
The New Orleans bounce rapper on her hometown, hanging with Beyoncé, and where she found her voice.
Jessie Ware Tells Róisín Murphy About Her New Album: “I Want People to Want to Have Sex”
Two dancefloor queens hop on a Zoom call.
“Everything Changed the Day The Chicks Interviewed Haim”
Danielle, Alana, and Este, meet Natalie, Martie, and Emily.
Photographer Stanley Stellar on Capturing New York’s Queer and Gorgeous “Totally Secret Society”
A world filled with close friendship, barbershops with disco lights, long nights at the pier, and plenty of "man ass."
Ramy Youssef and Mindy Kaling Ponder Life’s Great Mysteries
The comedians on faith, family, and the fear of god.
The Long, Deferred Reopening of Gage & Tollner, an Iconic New York Eatery
A restaurant indebted to its past faces a future of uncertainty and hope.
Ask a Sane Person: Van Lathan on the Difference Between Racial Justice and Racial Equality
The cultural commentator and podcaster issues a battle cry, in all caps.
From Tumblr to The Twilight Zone: Meet Artist and Curator Anajah Hamilton
This child of the internet finds solace in the past.
LA Priest’s GENE Is a Moody Jaunt Through the Welsh Wilderness
The cosmic-pop artist walks us through his musical influences, from Buddy Holly to Bob Marley.
Stranger Than Kindness: Inside Nick Cave’s Creative World
A new exhibition offers an intimate look into the oeuvre and creative process of a true artist.
Babyteeth Director Shannon Murphy Has Seen Countless Videos of Eliza Scanlen Dancing
With her debut film, the 'Killing Eve' director insists that love is never perfect, even if it’s your first and last.
Office Poll: The Podcasts the Interview Editors are Devouring During Alone Time
No commute? No problem.
Franklin Leonard, Founder of The Black List, Discusses This Moment and Movies
A conversation about white supremacy in Hollywood, and how to change it.
Behind the Lens with Rankin, the Bad Boy of Celebrity Photography
From the Queen of Pop to the Queen of England.
Nice to Meet You: Keedron Bryant Is Ready to Change the World, One Song At a Time
The 12-year-old singer didn't ask to become the voice of a movement, but his single "I Just Wanna Live" was too good not to be noticed.