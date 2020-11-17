Patrick Schwarzenegger is a relatable guy. He likes ice cream, coffee—like, a lot—and is a huge Michael Shannon fan. Well, and his parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. One could say that attracting the spotlight runs in Schwarzenegger’s veins, but the blue-eyed model-turned-actor has proven that he needs no help managing fame. At 27-years-old, Schwarzenegger has amassed an eclectic mix of roles. After appearing in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens to having mischievous fun with Adam Sandler in Grown Ups 2, he is now taking on the role of disillusioned millennial in Echo Boomers opposite Shannon, who also produced the film. With a mound of debt on his back and the pressures of our ever-decaying American dream, Schwarzenegger’s character finds a way to stick it to the system by stealing from the rich. The film is an insightful take on wealth disparity—a long-time American illness—and what happens when a generation tired of it takes matters into their own hands—quite literally. The day of the film’s release, and a day after his attendance to the Country Music Awards with his girlfriend Abby Champion, Schwarzenegger answered some questions lifted from a conversation between Andy Warhol and Matt Dillon in 1983.

ANDY WARHOL: What did you eat for breakfast?

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER: Just a coffee.

WARHOL: What was your first job ever?

SCHWARZENEGGER: My first job was working at The Grove for Rick Caruso.

WARHOL: Who was the nicest person you worked for?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Maybe Adam Sandler.

WARHOL: What’s your favorite movie?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Step Brothers.

WARHOL: Who are your favorite actors?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Shia LaBeouf, Will Ferrell. Those are my two, probably.

WARHOL: Do you play an instrument?

SCHWARZENEGGER: No.

WARHOL: Is there one that you wish that you played?

SCHWARZENEGGER: I wish I was good at the drums.

WARHOL: When do you get nervous?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Auditions.

WARHOL: What do you like in a girl?

SCHWARZENEGGER: They have to be fun and funny. They have to eat a lot.

WARHOL: What’s the craziest thing a fan has ever sent you or given to you?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Oh, let’s see. On my movie in New York, a fan brought me an iced… Actually, no. I landed one time at 5AM in New York and a fan brought me a caramel frappuccino. Then when I landed in Japan, a person brought me a banana cake because I love bananas.

WARHOL: What are you reading right now?

SCHWARZENEGGER: I actually don’t have a book right now. I need to start a new one, probably. I just read Four Agreements.

WARHOL: Do you have a dream role?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Maybe a musician, a country star, or a rock and roll person so I could learn some music.

WARHOL: Did you always want to be in the movies?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Ever since I was younger. I always had dreams of being in movies.

WARHOL: Of all the films you’ve made, do you have a particular favorite?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Grown Ups 2 was the most fun. Fun cast, crew, and everything.

WARHOL: What kind of roles are you after now?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Just anything that’s kind of different and challenging for me. In The Long Road Home I was in the military. I played a military member. Then Daniel Isn’t Real, my last one, I played a psychopath. Midnight Sun was a teen love story. Every movie I try to play something a little bit different.

WARHOL: Have you taken any time off?

SCHWARZENEGGER: I just was in Nashville for three days for the Country Music Awards, so that was fun. My girlfriend and I went to Knoxville, Tennessee to the Blackberry Farm.

WARHOL: What do you do in your spare time?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Maybe work out. Eat. I’m a coffee addict and an ice cream addict.