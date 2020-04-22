Leather & Lace
By Interview
Photography Suffo Moncloa
Stylist Ondine Azoulay
Published April 22, 2020
Stylist Ondine Azoulay and photographer Suffo Moncloa dress Lucan Gillespie in leather, lace, and netting to create a private punk opera. Send in the clowns.
Model: Lucan Gillespie at Oui Management
Hair: Christian Heberhard
Makeup: Satoko Watanabe
Production: Takiyah Blaize
Photography Assistants: Naneo Kuroda and Adrien Nicolay
Production Assistant: Camille Pons
