fashion!

Layer Up, The End of The World is Here

By
Photography Cruz Valdez
Stylist Marcus Cuffie

Published September 16, 2020

Top, Leggings, and Shoes by Moncler x Richard Quinn.

Stylist Marcus Cuffie and photographer Cruz Valdez are readying for the end of the world. Here are their suggestions to look fierce during these uncertain times.

———

Sweater by GCDS. Dress by Proenza Schouler. Scarf (worn on head) Stylist’s Own. Sunglasses (worn throughout) by Mykita. Shoes by Marc Jacobs.

 

Dress by Bottega Veneta. Scarf (worn on head) Stylist’s Own.

 

Coat, Bodysuit, and Shoes by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Scarf (worn on head) Stylist’s Own.

 

Coat by MSGM. Shoes by Alexander McQueen.

 

Jacket and Belt by Miu Miu. Pants by Isabel Marant. Scarf (worn on head) Stylist’s Own. Boots by Dior.

———

Makeup: Michaela Bosch

Related posts

September 9, 2020

The Durag Gets the Telfar Treatment

Read more
June 15, 2020

Hedi Slimane’s Portrait of a Performer II

Read more
May 19, 2020

Alessandro Michele’s New Gucci Campaign, “The Ritual,” Is a Sign of the Times

Read more
May 6, 2020

Christian LaCroix and Desigual Team Up for a Blooming Collaboration

Read more
April 20, 2020

Practical Fashion in a Pandemic: An Illustrated Guide

Read more
April 15, 2020

MIT Professor Neri Oxman Is As Otherworldly As Her Creations

Read more
© 2020 Interview Magazine. All Rights Reserved.