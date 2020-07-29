Welcome to Thirstory, where we whet your appetite with pages from the Interview archive that were almost too hot to print. This week, we do the hustle with Bianca Jagger’s Disco-era appearances in the magazine.

If Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” is the defining disco record, Bianca Jagger epitomizes the era’s essence. When the Nicaragua native trotted on horseback through Studio 54 on the occasion of her 32nd birthday on May 2, 1977, they were hoovesteps heard around the world.

Not only does that singular moment eclipse much of the iconography associated with the now defunct-nightclub, but the equestrian act also solidified Jagger as the sex and style icon of the 1970s. Just seven days after its opening, Mick’s first wife became the instant posterchild of Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell’s infamous discotheque, and of this very magazine.

After starring on the cover of January 1973 edition, Interview founder Andy Warhol and then-editor Bob Colacello, went back in the saddle with Jagger twice by highlighting the Halston muse and humanitarian on covers in 1975 and 1978. Each image from the issues depicts Jagger as beguiling as the next, a total knockout that leaves little wonder why she became the seductress of Studio 54.