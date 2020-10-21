INTO

Smile, You’re on Camera: Grinning Through Quarantine with vVardis

By

Published October 21, 2020

“Into” is a series dedicated to objects, artworks, garments, exhibitions, and all the things that we are into — and there really isn’t a lot more to it than that. This week: Editorial Assistant Ernesto Macias discusses his latest oral fixation. 

How often do we think about our teeth? Truthfully, we would love to all lie and say we’re constantly thinking about our dental health. The reality is, too often people dismiss giving some much-needed r&r to their pearly whites. People like Golnar and Haleh Abivardi, two sisters from Switzerland and the founders of Swiss Smile, have dedicated their existence to dental hygiene. This is why they launched vVardis, a luxury health-focused oral care brand, aiming to elevate the oral care experience with their sleek, vegan, sustainably produced, and chic products. “As doctors, dentists, researchers, and mothers, we know that when your mouth is healthy, your body follows,” the sisters told Interview. Needless to say, the Swiss brand has become my latest oral fixation. Much like a potent serum that rejuvenates and nourishes the skin, their teeth whitening formula helps teeth rebuild the enamel organically, bringing the sparkle back to my smile, even if the world can’t see it behind my mask.

Despite the integration of masks into our daily routines, now more than ever we should dedicate ourselves to the journey of a cute smile. vVardis’s range of icy chic products, from the minty fresh mouthwash to the wooden artisanal toothbrush, have transformed my teeth-brushing experience into a luxurious oral meditation. The teeth are extensions of who we are, and as of late, we spend our days looking into a camera—working, living, playing, and in some cases, dating. So take advantage of that extra episode of whatever it is that you’re streaming these days, and treat your teeth, tongue, and that little dangly thing that hangs in the back of your throat to some much-deserved love. Ice ice baby.

Related posts

October 1, 2020

“Love Jones” Is the Perfect Fall Film

Read more
September 18, 2020

These Boots Were Made for More Than Walking

Read more
July 31, 2020

Cate Blanchett and Fayssal Bazzi on the Timely Resonance of “Stateless”

Read more
May 29, 2020

Helmut Newton’s Escape Room

Read more
May 22, 2020

Ramy Creator Ramy Youssef on Zoom Parties, Wokeness, and Why He’s Grateful for Homeland

Read more
May 22, 2020

The Karley Sciortino Guide to Love in Quarantine

Read more
© 2020 Interview Magazine. All Rights Reserved.