Smile, You’re on Camera: Grinning Through Quarantine with vVardis

“Into” is a series dedicated to objects, artworks, garments, exhibitions, and all the things that we are into — and there really isn’t a lot more to it than that. This week: Editorial Assistant Ernesto Macias discusses his latest oral fixation.

How often do we think about our teeth? Truthfully, we would love to all lie and say we’re constantly thinking about our dental health. The reality is, too often people dismiss giving some much-needed r&r to their pearly whites. People like Golnar and Haleh Abivardi, two sisters from Switzerland and the founders of Swiss Smile, have dedicated their existence to dental hygiene. This is why they launched vVardis, a luxury health-focused oral care brand, aiming to elevate the oral care experience with their sleek, vegan, sustainably produced, and chic products. “As doctors, dentists, researchers, and mothers, we know that when your mouth is healthy, your body follows,” the sisters told Interview. Needless to say, the Swiss brand has become my latest oral fixation. Much like a potent serum that rejuvenates and nourishes the skin, their teeth whitening formula helps teeth rebuild the enamel organically, bringing the sparkle back to my smile, even if the world can’t see it behind my mask.

Despite the integration of masks into our daily routines, now more than ever we should dedicate ourselves to the journey of a cute smile. vVardis’s range of icy chic products, from the minty fresh mouthwash to the wooden artisanal toothbrush, have transformed my teeth-brushing experience into a luxurious oral meditation. The teeth are extensions of who we are, and as of late, we spend our days looking into a camera—working, living, playing, and in some cases, dating. So take advantage of that extra episode of whatever it is that you’re streaming these days, and treat your teeth, tongue, and that little dangly thing that hangs in the back of your throat to some much-deserved love. Ice ice baby.