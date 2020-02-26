Yifei Liu and Awkwafina Are Making Plans to Hang Out

Throughout the 1990s, during the so-called “Disney Renaissance,” Hollywood’s touchstone animation studio churned out a wave of modern classics: Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. But when Mulan came around in 1998, toward the end of Disney’s unprecedented run, the groundbreaking epic, based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, was clearly something new. Centered on a teenage girl who presents as a boy to join the army and defend her kingdom from Northern invaders, Mulan set a new benchmark for Asian representation while also challenging gender roles with a refreshingly badass Disney heroine who knew her way around a combat weapon.

When it was time to cast the lead in this spring’s live-action Mulan remake, Disney auditioned more than a thousand young women across five continents before finding Yifei Liu. Already a star in her native China, the 32-year-old actor, known as “Fairy Sister” to her fans, has been performing since she was a kid. But as she tells the recent Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, the challenge of bringing an iconic animated character to life was a whole new world.

———

AWKWAFINA: Hi, Yifei. How are you?

YIFEI LIU: I’m good. How are you, Awkwafina?

AWKWAFINA: I’m good. It’s so nice to meet you, man. Big fan. You’re awesome.

LIU: Thank you. You are awesome.

AWKWAFINA: Oh, thanks. Congrats on everything.

LIU: Congrats on you.

AWKWAFINA: Thank you! I’m really excited to see… What?

LIU: Sorry, there’s a bit of a delay on the line.

AWKWAFINA: Where are you calling from?

LIU: In the office at Disney.

AWKWAFINA: Oh, you’re in the States?

LIU: I can’t hear you. I’m in the what?

AWKWAFINA: The States! You’re in the States!

LIU: Oh, yeah. I’m in L.A.

AWKWAFINA: As a Chinese kid, did you grow up with the original Mulan?

LIU: Yes, I’ve seen the animation.

AWKWAFINA: She is one of the most badass princesses, right? What was your relationship to Disney movies in general?

LIU: As a child, they’re all fairy tales. But by the time you’re an adult, you get more out of them. You understand more from the story, the surface and the deeper parts. The messages.

AWKWAFINA: How did you get the part?

LIU: It was two years ago. I got a call asking me if I wanted to audition. I asked myself, “What can I bring to the story?” Even for the audition, I needed to know that I could bring something unique. Ultimately, I was confident enough that I could surprise them.

AWKWAFINA: How has the experience of making Mulan compared to experiences you’ve had making other films?

LIU: Nothing was similar because this moment is so new to me. I think that living in the now is the beginning of the creative process. So for this role, I asked myself, “Are you willing to open up a new door to the unknown?” And then the answer was obviously, “I can’t wait.” I really wanted to know her world—I wanted not only to act like her, I wanted to be her. Acting is such a gift. Wait, what was the question again?