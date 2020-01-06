Cut the cameras… the 77th Golden Globes are over, the trophies have all been passed out, and the parties are over—at least for now. This year, climate change took center stage from the show’s outset: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to serve a plant-based dinner and eliminate any and all plastic bottles from the red carpet. Fifth-time host Ricky Gervais was the first to roast the HFPA for their “woke” decision to serve a plant-based dinner, noting the flowers imported from Ecuador and Italy to decorate the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom. One step forward, 10 steps back, right? Russell Crowe delivered a short but impassioned message from Australia via presenter Jennifer Aniston after his Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie win for The Loudest Voice. It was a sentiment echoed by Patricia Arquette and her indoor sunglasses (after she won Best Supporting Actress in the Limited Series/TV Movie for The Act), where she asked that we, as a collective, do something for the kids: “I beg of us all to give them a better world.”



But not everything was about impending doom—although it sort of felt that way. Gwyneth Paltrow, duchess of Goop, arrived in a beaucoup expensive Fendi sheer tent dress (with her jewelry tucked in), and Renée Zellweger took home her well-earned win for Best Actress in a Drama for Judy, looking and sounding like a Southern belle in a heavenly powder blue Armani Privé creation. 1917, that much buzzed-about war movie directed by Sam Mendes, won Best Director and Best Picture: Drama, to everyone’s surprise (and to Netflix’s dismay, who was expected to nab the award with either Marriage Story or The Irishman). Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and Succession, everyone’s favorite disturbed corporate family drama, took home two awards apiece. A bizarre but lively Joaquin Phoenix took the stage to accept the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in the divisive Joker. Quentin Tarantino’s California fever dream Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood turned out to be the night’s biggest winner, taking home three wins for Best Picture: Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor—for which Brad Pitt told his partner-in-crime and fellow ’90s Hollywood heartthrob “LDC” (Leonardo DiCaprio) that he would have, indeed, “shared the raft.”

Awkwafina became the first woman of Asian-American descent to win the Globe for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy for her emotional performance in The Farewell, thanking her father in her speech: “Told you I’d get a job, dad.” One of the most joyful surprises of the night, Awkwafina’s win was a refreshing jolt and proof that pursuing one’s passion, more often than not, pays off—and sometimes with a shiny award. Kate McKinnon reminded us all that Ellen DeGeneres, this year’s recipient of the the Carol Burnett Award, blazed the trail for many young, queer, and funny girls, with a touching speech about the importance of representation in television. Later, Michelle Williams lit up the room with an orange dress that was outshined only by her acceptance speech about women’s choice, following her win for Best Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie for Fosse/Verdon. “So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest,” Williams said. “It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country.”

As the night winded down, Tom Hanks made everyone cry while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Thank God Rita Wilson’s glam person, whom she booked in September, made it to her appointment, otherwise the actress would’ve missed the beautiful montage for her husband and the actor’s loving tribute to his family. The night continued to sail smoothly (for the most part) with a limited amount of excitement. With the impeding possibility of World War III along with the Australian bush fires casting a weary shadow over the night, some wondered if anyone was truly having fun during last night’s festivities. Photographer Andrew Tess’s polaroids from the ceremony are proof that despite the chaotic nature of the first month of 2020, there’s still space, time, and money to keep Hollywood’s gold-dipped bubble intact.