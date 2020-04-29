“Campfire, But Bitch”: Perfume Genius Reviews 12 Scented Candles

When Mike Hadreas needed a name for his new Myspace profile, Perfume Genius came to him in a fit of inspiration. At the time, the genre-agnostic musician had no idea he’d be performing under the moniker for the next decade. Now, as Hadreas readies for the release of his fifth album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, he puts his name to the test by opening his nose to an assortment of scented candles.

CDG2 byCOMME DES GARÇONS, $62

“Shampoo. Dove. Wallgreens.”

THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA by HERETIC, $75

“I’d like it on a body, but not in my house. It’s lightly metallic.”

BAIES by DIPTYQUE, $98

“It’s very harmonious.”

BLOUSE by SAINT LAURENT, $72

“It’s not giving me candle, it’s not giving me home. It’s giving me perfume.”

BOIS BRÛLÉ byDIOR, $85

“Campfire, but bitch.”

CIRE by CIRE TRUDON, $125

“Honey is always on the verge of being cloying, and right now I’m being cloyed.”

GRAPEFRUIT by JO MALONE, $67

“It is what it is.”

WATER by TOM DIXON, $130

“It has a very spit-on-skin, slightly rotted scent. It’s almost fecal, and I celebrate that.”

CONCRETE AFTER LIGHTNING byD. S. & DURGA, $65

“Good for them for being accurate.”

KASBAH by 19-69, $72

“It’s very light, like a wisp. Like you’ve just been to a church. It’s like the ghost of vanilla.”

TUSCAN LEATHER by TOM FORD, $98

“This is bringing up some memories that I don’t think I can actually mention—a good memory that’s actually bad. You shouldn’t have done that.”

LA COMMEDIA by SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, $140

“Hot aunt. She’s rich, but you don’t know why.”

