Jordan Firstman Tries a New Impersonation: Earring Expert

Jordan Firstman, the writer, comedian, and self-crowned Stinky King has grown a devoted Instagram following for his “secrets” series, in which he responds to fan-submitted confessions that range from silly (“I feed my cat my earwax”) to NSFW (“My boyfriend used a single piece of raw corn to give me an orgasm. Neat!”). But it’s his impressions—of summer 2020, of banana bread’s publicist—that have made him a star. Which is why we invited him to try out an entirely new impersonation: earring expert.

JENNIFER FISHER, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“This just went so viral that Katie Couric reposted it.”

BVLGARI, $4,050

“To get to a place of simplicity and elegance, you have to go through the trenches.”

CLAIRE’S, $7.99

“We love mall gays.”

BEEPY BELLA, $95

“I would wear a diaper with these. I think I could pull off a big, big diaper and just a bunch of ’shroom jewelry.”

CARTIER LOVE, $4,150

“I would love to do an S&M comedy porn with these earrings.”

JACQUIE AICHE, $5,875

“It’s witch, but make it rich.”

KALLATI, $5,100

“This earring is putting me in my emotions a little bit. It’s making me wonder, ‘Do I want to be called Baby Girl?’”

MOSCHINO COUTURE, $850

“I’m that girl. I’m that boy. I’m that man. I’m that woman. I’m that grandma. I’m that aunt and uncle. In these, I’m that whole family, bitch.”

PANCONESI, $550

“When you see these, you think Audrey Hepburn. You think Katharine Hepburn. You think Catherine Keener. You think Kenan Thompson. You think Emma Thompson. All the greats.”

TIFFANY & CO., $6,500

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for: Jordan Firstman in Tiffany. And it fits her like a glove.”

Video Director: Caroline Gaimari

Fashion Assistant: Bin X. Nguyen