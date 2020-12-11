market
Jordan Firstman Tries a New Impersonation: Earring Expert
By Interview
Stylist Alexa Lanza
Published December 11, 2020
Jordan Firstman, the writer, comedian, and self-crowned Stinky King has grown a devoted Instagram following for his “secrets” series, in which he responds to fan-submitted confessions that range from silly (“I feed my cat my earwax”) to NSFW (“My boyfriend used a single piece of raw corn to give me an orgasm. Neat!”). But it’s his impressions—of summer 2020, of banana bread’s publicist—that have made him a star. Which is why we invited him to try out an entirely new impersonation: earring expert.
———
JENNIFER FISHER, PRICE UPON REQUEST
“This just went so viral that Katie Couric reposted it.”
———
BVLGARI, $4,050
“To get to a place of simplicity and elegance, you have to go through the trenches.”
———
CLAIRE’S, $7.99
“We love mall gays.”
———
BEEPY BELLA, $95
“I would wear a diaper with these. I think I could pull off a big, big diaper and just a bunch of ’shroom jewelry.”
———
CARTIER LOVE, $4,150
“I would love to do an S&M comedy porn with these earrings.”
———
JACQUIE AICHE, $5,875
“It’s witch, but make it rich.”
———
KALLATI, $5,100
“This earring is putting me in my emotions a little bit. It’s making me wonder, ‘Do I want to be called Baby Girl?’”
———
MOSCHINO COUTURE, $850
“I’m that girl. I’m that boy. I’m that man. I’m that woman. I’m that grandma. I’m that aunt and uncle. In these, I’m that whole family, bitch.”
———
PANCONESI, $550
“When you see these, you think Audrey Hepburn. You think Katharine Hepburn. You think Catherine Keener. You think Kenan Thompson. You think Emma Thompson. All the greats.”
———
TIFFANY & CO., $6,500
“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for: Jordan Firstman in Tiffany. And it fits her like a glove.”
———
Video Director: Caroline Gaimari
Fashion Assistant: Bin X. Nguyen
- Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana: Meet the Women of “WAP”
- Ladies and Gentlemen, the Great Joan Didion
- “We Still Feel Young, Right?”: Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan Look Back at 16 Years of Friendship
- “I Don’t Ever Want to Grow Up”: Bootsy Collins and Matt Berninger on Freedom and Legacy
- Call Him Deacon: The Rising Producer Makes a Bid for Music Stardom