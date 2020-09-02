Fashion for the Series Finale of Earth

Published September 2, 2020

Malick wears: Coat, Earrings, and Bracelet by Chanel.

Stylist Edem Dossou and photographer Kenny Germé invite you to dress up for the imminent arrival of our brothers and sisters from outer space. The end-of-the-world dress code includes Balenciaga, Chanel, and Maison Margiela, and as shown here, it is highly encouraged.

Aaliyah wears: Shirt by Chloé. Mask and Top (worn underneath) by Maison Margiela. Earrings by Ambush.

 

 

Aaliyah wears: Dress by JW Anderson. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. Lip Cuff (worn throughout) by Alan Crocetti. Shoes by Drome. Malick wears: Coat, Top, Pants, and Shoes by Balenciaga. Durag Stylist’s own.

 

Coat and Shirt by Dior Men. Turtleneck by Raf Simons. Hat by El Paso Booty. Bandana by 3.Paradis. Durag and Gloves Stylist’s Own. Earrings and Rings by Ambush. Shoes by Gamut.

Top, Pants, and Bags by Loewe.

Models: Malick Bodian and Aaliyah Hydes

Hair: Nabil Harlow and Calliste

Makeup: Anna Sadamori using Laura Mercier

Casting: Stephane Gaboue

Retouching: Maio Ernun

Photography Assistant: Colin Svercool

Fashion Assistant: Kevin Lanoy

Makeup Assistant: Camille Basson

Digital and Lighting Assistant: Sebastian Mittermeier

Location: M Studio

Special Thanks: Nation Photo

