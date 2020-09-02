Fashion for the Series Finale of Earth
By Interview
Photography Kenny Germé
Stylist Edem Dossou
Published September 2, 2020
Stylist Edem Dossou and photographer Kenny Germé invite you to dress up for the imminent arrival of our brothers and sisters from outer space. The end-of-the-world dress code includes Balenciaga, Chanel, and Maison Margiela, and as shown here, it is highly encouraged.
———
———
Models: Malick Bodian and Aaliyah Hydes
Hair: Nabil Harlow and Calliste
Makeup: Anna Sadamori using Laura Mercier
Casting: Stephane Gaboue
Retouching: Maio Ernun
Photography Assistant: Colin Svercool
Fashion Assistant: Kevin Lanoy
Makeup Assistant: Camille Basson
Digital and Lighting Assistant: Sebastian Mittermeier
Location: M Studio
Special Thanks: Nation Photo
