Fashion for the Series Finale of Earth

Stylist Edem Dossou and photographer Kenny Germé invite you to dress up for the imminent arrival of our brothers and sisters from outer space. The end-of-the-world dress code includes Balenciaga, Chanel, and Maison Margiela, and as shown here, it is highly encouraged.

Models: Malick Bodian and Aaliyah Hydes

Hair: Nabil Harlow and Calliste

Makeup: Anna Sadamori using Laura Mercier

Casting: Stephane Gaboue

Retouching: Maio Ernun

Photography Assistant: Colin Svercool

Fashion Assistant: Kevin Lanoy

Makeup Assistant: Camille Basson

Digital and Lighting Assistant: Sebastian Mittermeier

Location: M Studio

Special Thanks: Nation Photo