fashion!
New York or Nowhere
By Interview
Photography Cruz Valdez
Stylist Dara Allen
Published October 28, 2020
Photographer Cruz Valdez and the model and stylist Dara Allen hit the streets of New York City with a few essentials—some inspirational prints, a few pieces from Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, Givenchy, Gucci, and some bling from Tiffany & Co—and played dress-up with the model Jordan Daniels.
———
———
Model: Jordan Daniels at The Society
Hair: Sonny Molina
Makeup: Bob Scott using Nars Cosmetics at The Wall Group
Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting
Photography Assistant: Nico Negron
- Dylan Sprouse Returns to the Hotel Suite—This Time, in a Pink Dress
- “It’s Going to Be Mad”: Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Back to Work
- Sway House Demands Your Attention, for Better or Worse
- The Provocative, Uninhibited, and Naked Bodies of Spyros Rennt
- “Cock!”: Nicolas Cage and Marilyn Manson in Conversation