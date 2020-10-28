New York or Nowhere

fashion!

Photography Cruz Valdez
Stylist Dara Allen

Published October 28, 2020

Vest and Skirt by Prada. Necklace and Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. Shoes by Salvatore Ferragamo.

Photographer Cruz Valdez and the model and stylist Dara Allen hit the streets of New York City with a few essentials—some inspirational prints, a few pieces from Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, Givenchy, Gucci, and some bling from Tiffany & Co—and played dress-up with the model Jordan Daniels.

Coat and Boots by Salvatore Ferragamo.

 

Blazer and Shirt by Dior. Jeans by Gucci. Earrings by Tiffany & Co.

Coat, Shirt, and Pants by Chloé. Bag by Givenchy covered by stylist’s own print.

Jacket, Shirt, Shorts, Bow Tie, and Shoes by Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Blazer and Shirt by Michael Kors Collection. Necklace by Tiffany & Co.

Vest, Shirt, and Pants by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

 

Coat by Givenchy. Necklace by Tiffany & Co. Shoes by Salvatore Ferragamo.

Model: Jordan Daniels at The Society

Hair: Sonny Molina

Makeup: Bob Scott using Nars Cosmetics at The Wall Group 

Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting

Photography Assistant: Nico Negron

