The Undefeated Boxer Ryan Garcia Shows His Soft Side

The 21-year-old pugilist Ryan Garcia has literally fought his way to the top. 20 times to be exact. The young lion has won every single one of his fights—17 of them by knockout—and although his rough and tough exterior might make the Southern California native appear indestructible, Garcia has a soft side. In our latest YouTube video, the current World Boxing Council Silver lightweight titleholder proves that he’s a sucker for puppies, hugs from his mom, and The Lion King.

