ANGELYNE: Trust is not really something I even think about. I just do what I do and I go. If the person turns out to be wonderful, that’s even better. What about you? Do you feel like you can trust anybody?

HILTON: Recently, I’ve been able to trust more people. Growing up in Hollywood and in this industry, there have been a lot of people who haven’t had good intentions. I’ve gotten rid of a lot of those people in my life. Now I’m trying to surround myself with positive energy and people who love me for me, because not trusting people is not a good feeling. I don’t waste a moment of my life on any negative energy, ever.

ANGELYNE: I so agree with you. The most important thing of all is to trust yourself. If you trust who you are and what you are, then the power is within you. I also want to tell you I’m on a kick not to say “you.” People say “you” all the time and they’re not really talking to the person. It’s just bad language, I think.

HILTON: So when I ask you questions, do you not want me to say “you”?

ANGELYNE: No, no, no. I’m saying when you’re talking to me, you can say “you.” If you’re talking about the royal “you,” I don’t dig that at all. I’m just hypothesizing “you.” I have a question for you. Actually, you go first. Ask me one.

HILTON: No, ask me first in case you forget. Sometimes things come to my mind and then I lose them.

ANGELYNE: I’m sort of legally not supposed to get into this subject too much, but I can skirt around the perimeter of it. What do you think of another actress playing me? I’m sure you’ve heard about it.

HILTON: Of course I heard about it. I was actually going to ask you about that.

ANGELYNE: I beat you to it. What do you think?

HILTON: I think that you are an iconic legend and you deserve to have someone play you. Emmy Rossum is such a talented actress. I know that she is going to really do this character justice.

ANGELYNE: Let me stop you there. There’s no one else like me, so I’m struggling with the idea. I represent something that no one does. She doesn’t really look like me and I’m getting more attention than her, actually, because she’s playing me—which is good. I wish her luck because Angelyne is so high maintenance. I say good luck to Emmy. I am now doing my own documentary. It’s to die for.

HILTON: I can’t wait to see that.

ANGELYNE: It’s a bit strange to have somebody playing me. It’s like somebody playing Marilyn Monroe. They never get it right. Well, I think people are going to be smart enough to know who the real Angelyne is. I thank her for being such a megafan because she’s got a major hard-on to play me.

HILTON: People have asked me who I would want to play me, and it’s always such a hard decision. There is no one like me. Obviously, you’re the original, but she’ll be amazing in the role. I’m excited that you have a documentary coming out. I’m doing that right now, too. It’s coming out in a few months.