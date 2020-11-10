kool thing

Kim Gordon, Unfiltered

By

Published November 10, 2020

Kim Gordon might say she’s no icon, but we beg to differ. The musician, most famously known as the co-founder of Sonic Youth, has recently released her sprawling visual anthology titled No Icon, published by Rizzoli. As with all great photography books, it features never-before-seen pictures, writings, and other memorabilia that she’s collected throughout her prolific career and punk life. Serving as a follow-up to her 2015 memoir Girl in a Band, Gordon‘s latest autobiographical effort is a backstage look at her life, beginning in ’60s sunny California to downtown New York in the ’80s, where Sonic Youth was conceived. With a foreword written by musician, actor, and fellow riot grrrl Carrie Brownstein, No Icon is a guaranteed necessity for anyone with an inner punk rocker, or simply a coffee table enthusiast.

