Jesse Rutherford’s Tips to Maintaining Your Shine

Who the fuck is Chip Chrome? It’s an answer not easily understood by Chrome himself, the silver-skinned starchild of The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Nor is it always known by his fans—Chrome has taken long breaks from social media (though his girlfriend, Devon Carlson, makes up for them, holding steady at 1 million Instagram followers). In September, the metallic chameleon yet again reintroduced himself, and his band, with the Neighborhood releasing its latest album as Chip Chrome and the Mono-Tones. A sort-of nod to Ziggy Stardust and his Spiders from Mars, the album sees Rutherford and co. honing their moody pop-rock with a wink, a nod, and a joint. For those still confused, the video for the hazy, confessional “Cherry Flavoured” serves as an origin story for Chrome; in a ’90s Nickelodeon-style cartoon, complete with a Cheeto orange splat, we see Rutherford crawl out of bed, don his gold grills, and soar over L.A. as he hangs from a silver chain. If this is Chrome’s answer to how he got his shine, we’re still left wondering how he maintains it. Which is why he put together this handy guide.

———

1. Use a damp sponge to smooth your makeup base all over your skin. Blend the makeup in the direction that the fine hairs on your face naturally grow. Use your fingers to pat, not rub, any particularly excessive makeup to smooth it out.

2. Avoid smoking while wearing gold teeth. Just as tobacco use can lead to yellowing of your natural teeth, it can also cause gold teeth to tarnish much faster.

3. An alternative that works for cleaning your grills is mouthwash. Start by gently brushing away any build-up of dirt and grime using warm water. Soak your grills in a glass filled with mouthwash. Allow your grills to soak for at least 5-10 minutes. Remove your grills from the solution and rinse them off with warm water. Pat them dry with a clean, soft cloth.

4. Try therapy. There’s nothing wrong with a scheduled hour-long conversation once a week.

5. If you skip number 4, repeat the following to yourself:

6. “You are not your thoughts.”

7. “Don’t compare your life to others.”

8. “Walk, don’t run.”

9. This Maya Angelou quote: “When you learn, teach. When you get, give.”