Diddy Rocks Our Vote

Welcome to Thirstory, where we whet your appetite with pages from the Interview archive that were almost too hot to print. This week, we celebrate Diddy’s 51st birthday by revisiting his features post-Election Day.

———

What’s in a name? According to William Shakespeare, really not a whole lot. As we learned back in 9th grade English class, a rose, called by any other name, would still smell just as sweet. And perhaps the same ideology applies to the artist formerly known as “Puff Daddy.” Sean John Combs, the media mogul, rapper, fashion entrepreneur, and record producer, has gone by a slew of nicknames since he debuted on the music scene. In the past three decades, fans have haphazardly adapted to Combs’ many monikers, calling him Puff Daddy (1990s), P.Diddy (2001), “Diddy” (2005), P.Diddy (again in 2006), Sean John (2008), Swag (2011), Puff Daddy (again in 2014), and Love (2017).