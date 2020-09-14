MARKET
“I’m a Sexy Cinderella”: Paris Hilton Reviews Gloves
By Polina Dubik
Photography Maripol
Stylist Alexa Lanza
Published September 14, 2020
Long before it became standard practice, Paris Hilton made an art form out of documenting day-to-day minutiae. Two decades into it, the socialite and DJ is returning to her reality TV roots with a new YouTube Originals documentary called This Is Paris, which will introduce viewers to the person behind the persona. Ahead of its release, Hilton spent a summer afternoon at her Los Angeles home appraising a handful of designer gloves. And yes, it was hot.
LANVIN, PRICE UPON REQUEST
“I feel like Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”
SHANEEN HUXHAM, $980
“I’d wear these with a sexy French maid costume. Loves it!”
COLLINA ESTRADA, $150
“These are giving me Peter Pan vibes. Perfect for Tinkerbell.”
LAQUAN SMITH, $275
“A total dominatrix look. Very Fifty Shades of Grey.”
GCDS, $165
“I’m a sexy Cinderella.”
MOSCHINO COUTURE, PRICE UPON REQUEST
“These are giving me Belle’s dress from Beauty and the Beast.”
GUCCI, $1,550
“Karl Lagerfeld would have loved these.”
MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION , $390
“Super cozy. Perfect for a cold night in Aspen.”
RICK OWENS, $1,805
“Paddington Bear would totally rock these.”
PAOLINA RUSSO, PRICE UPON REQUEST
“These gloves are lit AF! And that’s hot.”
DSQUARED2, $257
“I am a couture cowgirl ready for Stagecoach.”
CHRISTIAN COWAN, PRICE UPON REQUEST
“I’m a Barbie race-car driver ready to win Formula 1!”
MM6 | THE NORTH FACE , $504
“Time to go camping!”
EMPORIO ARMANI, $225
“Super sporty. They’d be hot to work out in.”
“The first place I would take these gloves is to my tailor. They need to be altered.”
Hair: Eduardo Ponce using Unite Products.
Makeup: Etienne Ortega using YSL Beauty at The Only Agency.
Production: Annee Elliot.
Manicure: Quisa.
Photography Assistant: Mateo Demarigny.
Fashion Assistant: Allie Kronz.
Special thanks: Polaroid.