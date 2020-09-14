MARKET

“I’m a Sexy Cinderella”: Paris Hilton Reviews Gloves

Photography Maripol
Gloves by 4 Moncler Simone Rocha. Clothing and Accessories (worn throughout) Paris’s Own.

Long before it became standard practice, Paris Hilton made an art form out of documenting day-to-day minutiae. Two decades into it, the socialite and DJ is returning to her reality TV roots with a new YouTube Originals documentary called This Is Paris, which will introduce viewers to the person behind the persona. Ahead of its release, Hilton spent a summer afternoon at her Los Angeles home appraising a handful of designer gloves. And yes, it was hot.

LANVIN, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“I feel like Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

SHANEEN HUXHAM, $980

“I’d wear these with a sexy French maid costume. Loves it!”

COLLINA ESTRADA, $150

“These are giving me Peter Pan vibes. Perfect for Tinkerbell.”

LAQUAN SMITH, $275

“A total dominatrix look. Very Fifty Shades of Grey.”

GCDS, $165

“I’m a sexy Cinderella.”

MOSCHINO COUTURE, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“These are giving me Belle’s dress from Beauty and the Beast.”

GUCCI, $1,550

“Karl Lagerfeld would have loved these.”

MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION , $390

“Super cozy. Perfect for a cold night in Aspen.”

RICK OWENS, $1,805

“Paddington Bear would totally rock these.”

PAOLINA RUSSO, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“These gloves are lit AF! And that’s hot.”

DSQUARED2, $257

“I am a couture cowgirl ready for Stagecoach.”

CHRISTIAN COWAN, PRICE UPON REQUEST

“I’m a Barbie race-car driver ready to win Formula 1!”

MM6 | THE NORTH FACE , $504

“Time to go camping!”

EMPORIO ARMANI, $225

“Super sporty. They’d be hot to work out in.”

4 MONCLER SIMONE ROCHA, $880

“The first place I would take these gloves is to my tailor. They need to be altered.”

Hair: Eduardo Ponce using Unite Products.

Makeup: Etienne Ortega using YSL Beauty at The Only Agency.

Production: Annee Elliot.

Manicure: Quisa.

Photography Assistant: Mateo Demarigny.

Fashion Assistant: Allie Kronz.

Special thanks: Polaroid.

 

 

