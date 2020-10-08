Give Us More Drew Barrymore!

Welcome to Thirstory, where we whet your appetite with pages from the Interview archive that were almost too hot to print. This week, we revisit Drew Barrymore’s free-spirited May 1995 cover story.

In 1982, a bright-eyed girl with off-balance pigtails stole the world’s heart with her out of this world performance in Stephen Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Now, in 2020, the year of COVID-19, nasal probes, and famous flies, that little girl, also known as Drew Barrymore, continues to make the world fall in love with her—except this time it’s every morning at 9AM sharp with The Drew Barrymore Show. If you’ve somehow missed it, or this hilarious SNL parody, think of it as a shot of positivity with a side of Gucci pussy-bow blouses, pop culture news, and Billy Porter singing to a flower. Though Barrymore’s run for the daytime crown might come as a surprise, when revisiting her May 1995 cover story for Interview, which includes photos and polaroids shot by the actress herself and some of her close friends, it is easy to see that the Charlie’s Angels actress was gearing up to take over Hollywood from behind the camera.

In the interview with Ingrid Sischy, Barrymore talks about her then recently-founded production company Flower Films and the challenges of being young in the industry. The actress also opens up about her then-boyfriend, the Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson, and the first time they met, which involved macaroni and cheese, the photographer Ellen von Unwerth, and a runaway kiss in a hotel room. It may sound like the plot to a rom-com about a steamy and cool it couple from the 90s, but it just happens to be the true life of Drew Barrymore. Maybe we all just need a hot guitarist boyfriend in our lives—just for the wintertime. It gets cold in New York after all.



