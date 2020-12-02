serve!

This Is What Flawless Looks Like

By
Photography Adrienne Raquel
Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Published December 2, 2020

Dress by Kelsey Randall. Earrings by Panconesi.

The makeup artist Raisa Flowers, along with the photographer Adrienne Raquel and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, shows us what flawless looks like.

Top and Headpiece by Simone Roch. Bra by Cuup. Hat by Marc Jacobs. Earrings by Ninon.

 

Coat and Dress by 8 Moncler Richard Quinn. Headpiece by Area. Shoes by Roger Vivier.

 

Dress and Headpiece by Richard Quinn.

Dress, Top, and Pants by Balenciaga. Earrings by Retrofet.

———

Model: Precious Lee at IMG

Hair: Latisha Chong using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Raisa Flowers

Fashion Assistant: Melanie Wainwright

Manicure: Dawn Sterling at Statement Artists Agency

