Thirstory: Naomi Campbell and Djimon Hounsou Get 10s, 10s, 10s Across the Board
By Mitchell Nugent
Photography Herb Ritts
Published May 14, 2020
Welcome to Thirstory, where we whet your appetite with pages from the Interview archives that were almost too hot to print. This week, we resurface a December 1991 fashion spread starring the supermodel Naomi Campbell and the two-time Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou.
As you inch further into Interview’s December 1991 issue, the pages begin to pulsate like the ceiling of a ballroom theater. Getting closer to the center, you start to hear murmured voices, and, suddenly, Billy Porter as Pray Tell from FX’s Pose screams, “Category is: Corset Liberation!” In an editorial that celebrates the cinch, Naomi Campbell and Djimon Hounsou sashay in berets for the legendary photographer Herb Ritts.
Campbell wears a velvet bodice and “big, bad booties” by Azzedine Alaïa. Hounsou models a corset designed by Jean Paul Gaultier and skivvies by Calvin Klein. Together, they are the belles of the ball. Ready for battle, they sizzle with so much Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent that the judges have no choice but to serve them 10s across the board.
- Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones on Overnight Fame: “They Were Pointing and Laughing at Me!”
- Sia and Eddie Benjamin Discuss Writing Hits and the Harry Styles Effect
- Ask a Sane Person: Naomi Klein Is Not Ready to Give Up the Fight
- Samara Weaving Talks to Patti LuPone About the Dirty Business of Hollywood
- “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”: Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan Catch Up in Quarantine