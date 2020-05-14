Welcome to Thirstory, where we whet your appetite with pages from the Interview archives that were almost too hot to print. This week, we resurface a December 1991 fashion spread starring the supermodel Naomi Campbell and the two-time Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou.

As you inch further into Interview’s December 1991 issue, the pages begin to pulsate like the ceiling of a ballroom theater. Getting closer to the center, you start to hear murmured voices, and, suddenly, Billy Porter as Pray Tell from FX’s Pose screams, “Category is: Corset Liberation!” In an editorial that celebrates the cinch, Naomi Campbell and Djimon Hounsou sashay in berets for the legendary photographer Herb Ritts.

Campbell wears a velvet bodice and “big, bad booties” by Azzedine Alaïa. Hounsou models a corset designed by Jean Paul Gaultier and skivvies by Calvin Klein. Together, they are the belles of the ball. Ready for battle, they sizzle with so much Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent that the judges have no choice but to serve them 10s across the board.