The Once Over Twice: A Story of Lace, Leather, and Garters

By
Photography Mark Kean
Stylist Ondine Azoulay

Published December 20, 2019

Dress by Givenchy. Choker (worn throughout) Stylist’s own.

Photographer Mark Kean and stylist Ondine Azoulay ask Russian model Steinberg to dress up—and down—in leather, lace, Moschino Couture, and a couple of veils.

———

Jacket by Prada. Jeans by Chanel. Bra by Cadolle. Veil by Atelier Amelia. Gloves by Acaba Gantier. Belt by Le Vif.

Shirt by Chopova Lowena. Bra and Garter Belt by Cadolle. Briefs by Fifi Chachnil. Stockings by Falke. Shoes by Gucci.

Bra by Dior. Pants and Belt by Le Vif. Waist Cincher by Maison Close.

Dress by Moschino Couture. Stockings by Maison Close.

Dress by Nensi Dojaka. Gloves by Acaba Gantier. Garter Belt by Yasmine Eslami. Stockings by Maison Close.

Bra, Corset, and Briefs by Cadolle. Skirt by Chloe. Garter Belt by Yasmine Eslami. Stockings by Maison Close.

Top and Pants by GCDS. Garter Belt by Cadolle Vintage.

Jacket and Jeans by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Bra by La Perla. Veil by Atelier Emelia. Ring by Cartier.

Corset by Mugler. Garter Belt by Cadolle. Stockings by Maison Close.

———

Model: Steinberg at Ford Models

Hair: Ramona Eschbach at Total Management

Makeup: Karin Westerlund at Artlist

Casting: Morgan Maher at Establishment Casting

Production: Marion Besombes at Artlist

Photography Assistant: Remi Procureur and Florent Vindinmian

Fashion Assistant: Emmanuelle Ramos

Retouching: Studio Private

