Marc Jacobs Thinks Men Should Wear Makeup

He explained that there is a rich history of men wearing makeup stretching back to the Ancient Egyptians (as early as 4000 BC). An explanation for the downfall of male makeup can be found at the very root of our nation’s inception, for it was during the American Revolution that spectacular male display— or “peacocking,” long a symbol of monarchical rule—was replaced with a more subdued masculine ideal that celebrated the rugged frontiersman. The result was a shrunken idea of what masculinity could look like, and an expectation that every male citizen should condemn all things beautiful.

HARRY BRANT: What do you think is primarily responsible for the stigma against men’s makeup?

MARC JACOBS: It’s a very interesting origin, and I think the stigma comes from going against what human nature is. It is human to adorn oneself. After all, spectacular male display has always been something innate. A perfect example can be found with the bird of paradise or the peacock. Mother nature designed the male birds with wildly extravagant plumage so they could entice their female counterpart, whose own feathered coat was actually quite drab and beige. Another example would be how certain men dressed up in the ’60s—they were even known as the peacock generation. Honestly though, as a young kid I never gave it that much thought. I just followed my heart and felt that since I like to decorate my clothes, dress up, get attention for the way I look, I should express myself through my appearance. However, it’s funny because a lot of the time society’s acceptance of men’s makeup feels culturally selective. Think of how a man in a supermarket wearing makeup has a stigma, but a man on a red carpet doesn’t, and is in fact, expected to wear makeup, just like an anchorman is also expected to wear makeup—because we never want to see our idols looking imperfect. While the idea of adorning oneself, or making yourself up, might be different than covering up a zit or concealing tired eyes, at the end of the day it’s instinctive to want to look more attractive. Makeup is makeup, which is why I’ve always found the distinction between men’s and women’s makeup to be kind of ridiculous.