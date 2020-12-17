Alexander McQueen Gets the Jonathan Glazer Treatment

Over the course of the pandemic, labels have been getting creative with their socially-distanced fashion shows. Yesterday, the British luxury house Alexander McQueen joined in and launched their SS21 Collection in the form of a Fashion Film titled First Light. Directed by the filmmaker Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin and Birth), the video will serve as the SS21 Fashion Show and will showcase women’s SS21 and men’s Pre-AW21 looks. The melancholic and eerie five-minute film shows models wading through the River Thames in floor-length dresses, getting muddy in soft pink gowns, and having a picnic in leather trousers and cinched waist blazers. “Shape, silhouette and volume, the beauty of the bare bones of clothing stripped back to its essence – a world charged with emotion and human connection,” says the creative director Sarah Burton of the collection. The film is a cinematic ode to London with a luxurious wardrobe to match.