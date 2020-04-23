The One Where Jennifer Aniston Answers a Bunch of Dumb, Personal Questions

By

Published April 23, 2020

Jennifer Aniston is famous for keeping her private life private, but all her inhibitions evaporated during her shoot for her Interview’s March cover story. Afterwards, Aniston sat down with our creative director Mel Ottenberg to face the music, and by music we mean some pretty dumb questions. Once and for all, America’s sweetheart sets the record straight on the age-old-debate between L.A. and New York, destroys selfie culture, and shares her recipe for the perfect margarita.

Read our March Issue cover story with Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock here.

