q&andy
Nico Tortorella on Getting Kicked Out of Hotels and the Perfect Gravy
Published December 1, 2020
Nico Tortorella—the actor, author, poet, and activist—is once again reintroducing themselves to the world. In 2018, when I first spoke to them about All of It Is You, their poetry book written in 45 days, Tortorella was embarking on a journey of self-discovery. In just two years, after a wildly successful run in the series Younger opposite Sutton Foster and Hillary Duff, a memoir, and a marriage, the actor has become a vibrant voice in the fight for visibility and education in the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition to their advocacy work, Tortorella is now becoming the world’s first gay zombie fighter as Felix in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the new limb of AMC’s zombie apocalypse franchise. Though the actor has dipped their toes in the gore-horror genre before with appearances in Scream 4 and The Following, their role in World Beyond is allowing the actor to flex their muscles, both figuratively and literally. A few days before the weekend’s two-episode season finale of World Beyond, Tortorella took some time from working out and slaying zombies to answer a few questions from the mind of Andy Warhol himself. —ERNESTO MACIAS
———
WARHOL: What did you eat for breakfast?
TORTORELLA: I didn’t. I took a sauna at six o’clock this morning and had a bunch of vitamins and a giant glass of water.
WARHOL: What was your first job ever?
TORTORELLA: I worked at an auto body shop. I was the front desk girl, and he let me smoke cigarettes at the front desk in high school, which was something.
WARHOL: Who was the nicest person you worked for?
TORTORELLA: I’m going to say Matt Negrete, who’s the showrunner on The Walking Dead. It’s really hard to find people that are not controlled by the ego in this industry. He is a gem among gems.
WARHOL: What’s your favorite movie?
TORTORELLA: A Bronx Tale.
WARHOL: Who are your favorite actors?
TORTORELLA: Joaquin Phoenix. Jim Carrey.
WARHOL: Do you play any instruments?
TORTORELLA: I do. I taught myself how to play guitar and bass. I grew up playing cello, standup bass. I am not a professional player by any means, but I have fun.
WARHOL: Do you dream?
TORTORELLA: Every single night. I sometimes just go to sleep in the middle of the day, if I’m not tired, just to dream. My dream universe is quite vast and really important to me. A lot of my work actually is channeled through dreams.
WARHOL: Showers or baths?
TORTORELLA: Showers. Baths: eww. Showers is the answer; baths: eww. Just clarifying in case there’s a misunderstanding.
WARHOL: Are you a good cook? And if so, what’s your specialty?
TORTORELLA: I’m Italian. I mean, I have to be. Just sauces, gravies. And when I say gravy, I mean a red sauce and not a brown sauce. It’s an Italian-American thing. It’s not really an Italian thing. That’s what I was raised on.
WARHOL: Is there anything that you regret not doing?
TORTORELLA: I feel like every actor is a wannabe musician. I regret not taking it more seriously when I was younger.
WARHOL: How many tubes of lipstick do you use a day?
TORTORELLA: That’s quite a question. None. I mean, I have dozens and dozens, but on a daily basis, none.
WARHOL: When do you get nervous?
TORTORELLA: When I have to have a difficult conversation.
WARHOL: What do you think about love?
TORTORELLA: Everything. I think that we are love. I don’t think it’s something that we do or something that we strive for.
WARHOL: Why can’t it just be magic all the time?
TORTORELLA: It is. What are you talking about? If it’s not magic, what is it? It’s definitely not worth it if it isn’t.
WARHOL: How many hotels have you been kicked out of?
TORTORELLA: A couple. I mean, I’ve dated some questionable people over the years. Let’s just leave it at that.
WARHOL: What’s the craziest thing a fan has ever sent you?
TORTORELLA: A letter from prison. It was nice in theory. But there were pictures of me on a cross and bleeding, and it was just a lot. And a dog! Yes, really.
WARHOL: Who’s the greatest artist currently living?
TORTORELLA: Numbers. Math. Code! The internet?”
WARHOL: What are you reading right now?
TORTORELLA: Today, I’ve been reading a script that I’m in the process of auditioning for. I know it’s kind of a lame answer and they can’t really give you a name for it, but that was the first thing that came to mind. I’m going to stick with it.
WARHOL: Do you have a dream role?
TORTORELLA: A superhero. A real superhero.
WARHOL: What kind of roles are you after now?
TORTORELLA: I mean, the fact of the matter is I’ve been unavailable for years. I haven’t been able to do anything—Younger is coming to an end and The Walking Dead is supposed to be only a two-season show. So there are conversations happening.
WARHOL: What do you do in your spare time?
TORTORELLA: I spend a lot of time at my house upstate with my two dogs and my partner. I write a lot. I work out a lot. I am a professional online shopper and I mean that in a way that’s not like I spend a lot of money. I grew up in an antique store and with very frugal, Italian women raising me. So a treasure hunt and the ultimate find is the greatest satisfaction.
———
Fashion Direction: Sam Ratelle
Grooming: Laila Hayani
Creative Direction: Ryan and Sam Ratelle
Retouching: Matthew Holler
Fashion Assistants: Ashley Stephens, Megan Carthon
Production Assistant: Joshua Farner
- Kaley Cuoco and David Spade on Flight Attendants, Bad Reviews, and Fake Feuds
- Machine Gun Kelly Tells Dave Franco About the Year That Saved His Life
- Nick Kroll and Seth Rogen Trade Summer Camp Horror Stories
- Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham Talk to Janicza Bravo About Black Futures
- Red Velvet Takes Diplo Inside the Life of a K-Pop Supergroup