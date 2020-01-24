Lilly Singh Is Dancing All The Time

Published January 24, 2020

Shortly after beginning her stint as a late night talk show host, Lilly Singh announced that she’d be taking an indefinite hiatus from YouTube, the platform that made her famous. But nothing lasts forever. So, for the latest video on our still-nascent YouTube channel, which you should absolutely subscribe to, who better to call on than the host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh? Watch as she breaks down how she got her big break, the craziest thing a fan has given her, who she’d invite to a dinner party, and where she likes to dance (answer: everywhere).

Lilly Singh spoke with fellow talk show host Trevor Noah in Interview’s 2019 Summer issue. Subscribe here.

