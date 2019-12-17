Succession‘s Nicholas Braun Reviews 15 Sweaters in 15 Minutes
By Nicholas Braun
Photography Richie Shazam
Stylist Lana Jay Lackey
Published December 17, 2019
As cousin Greg Hirsch on HBO’s Succession, Nicholas Braun is the warm and fuzzy heart of the savage hit series. The 31-year-old actor was the obvious choice, then, to review 15 sweaters for us, in about 15 minutes. “What I like about this is that the two tones of the sweater match the two tones of my mustache,” Braun said of this two-tone striped Salvatore Ferragamo sweater. “Everything is working together to make for, I think, an exciting tonal palette.”
———
BALENCIAGA, $1,425
“I’m 16 years old and I’ve got a street gang and we all roll together. The toughest thing we did was steal caps off of tires. Is that good branding for Balenciaga?”
———
KENNETH COLE, $79
“Turtlenecks just work with my neck shape. When in doubt, I can always count on a turtleneck to make me feel whole.”
———
MOSCHINO COUTURE, $740
“I love a cardigan, but I’m not sure about the sort of Cookie Monster–looking face on the back. Maybe it’s good for trying to spook the people walking behind you.”
———
LACOSTE, $695
“I feel like a tennis player on a bender, which is pretty much my vibe.”
———
GUCCI, $1,200
“This guy has an anger problem. I’ve beat up my brothers, and I have some kind of Euro accent. I’m always clenched.”
———
POLO RALPH LAUREN, $228
“This is a semi-itchy, kinda hot sweater. But I like the fadedness of it, and I feel like it taps into my preppy boarding school core.”
———
LOEWE, $1,100
“This is a sweater-dress and I really like it.”
———
HERMÈS, $1,950
“What I like about this one is that it makes me feel like a father. A good father to two nice young boys who are quite talented at soccer.”
———
PRADA, $550
“This isn’t exactly a winter sweater, but it’s Prada, so it’s time to wear it. It’s always the right time to be wearing Prada.”
———
DIOR MEN, $1,950
“I feel like a walking piece of art. I don’t know if you’re familiar with that feeling, but it feels really good.”
———
LANVIN, $1,115
“Lanvin makes me think of Jeremy Strong, because he wears some Lanvin sneakers on the show. This sweater makes me feel like a wealthy banker who has a bit of fun on the weekends.”
———
DSQUARED2, $1,060
“This is just me in the ski lodge, taking a little break. I’m just resetting, having a cider with my friends. I paid for the house and none of them have Venmoed me yet.”
———
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, $990
“What I like about this is that the two tones of the sweater match the two tones of my mustache. Everything is working together to make for, I think, an exciting tonal palette.”
This article appears in the Winter 2019 issue of Interview magazine. Subscribe here.
———
Grooming: Melissa Dezarate
Photography Assistant: Ben Draghi
Fashion Assistant: Briana Andalore