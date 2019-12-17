As cousin Greg Hirsch on HBO’s Succession, Nicholas Braun is the warm and fuzzy heart of the savage hit series. The 31-year-old actor was the obvious choice, then, to review 15 sweaters for us, in about 15 minutes. “What I like about this is that the two tones of the sweater match the two tones of my mustache,” Braun said of this two-tone striped Salvatore Ferragamo sweater. “Everything is working together to make for, I think, an exciting tonal palette.”

———

BALENCIAGA, $1,425

“I’m 16 years old and I’ve got a street gang and we all roll together. The toughest thing we did was steal caps off of tires. Is that good branding for Balenciaga?”

———

KENNETH COLE, $79

“Turtlenecks just work with my neck shape. When in doubt, I can always count on a turtleneck to make me feel whole.”

———

MOSCHINO COUTURE, $740

“I love a cardigan, but I’m not sure about the sort of Cookie Monster–looking face on the back. Maybe it’s good for trying to spook the people walking behind you.”

———

LACOSTE, $695

“I feel like a tennis player on a bender, which is pretty much my vibe.”

———

GUCCI, $1,200

“This guy has an anger problem. I’ve beat up my brothers, and I have some kind of Euro accent. I’m always clenched.”

———

POLO RALPH LAUREN, $228

“This is a semi-itchy, kinda hot sweater. But I like the fadedness of it, and I feel like it taps into my preppy boarding school core.”

———

LOEWE, $1,100

“This is a sweater-dress and I really like it.”

———

HERMÈS, $1,950

“What I like about this one is that it makes me feel like a father. A good father to two nice young boys who are quite talented at soccer.”

———

PRADA, $550

“This isn’t exactly a winter sweater, but it’s Prada, so it’s time to wear it. It’s always the right time to be wearing Prada.”

———

DIOR MEN, $1,950

“I feel like a walking piece of art. I don’t know if you’re familiar with that feeling, but it feels really good.”

———

LANVIN, $1,115

“Lanvin makes me think of Jeremy Strong, because he wears some Lanvin sneakers on the show. This sweater makes me feel like a wealthy banker who has a bit of fun on the weekends.”

———

DSQUARED2, $1,060

“This is just me in the ski lodge, taking a little break. I’m just resetting, having a cider with my friends. I paid for the house and none of them have Venmoed me yet.”

———

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, $990

“What I like about this is that the two tones of the sweater match the two tones of my mustache. Everything is working together to make for, I think, an exciting tonal palette.”

This article appears in the Winter 2019 issue of Interview magazine. Subscribe here.

———

Grooming: Melissa Dezarate

Photography Assistant: Ben Draghi

Fashion Assistant: Briana Andalore