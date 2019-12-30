In the very first video on our brand new YouTube channel, our Winter cover star Finn Wolfhard puts his music skills to the test when his The Turning co-star Mackenzie Davis asks him to play some of the most famous film scores in history on his acoustic guitar, including the theme from Psycho and the theme from The Shining. The actor and head of the band Calpurnia attempts to recreate, from memory alone, the theme songs from The Bodyguard, Titanic, and Stranger Things (or at least, some approximation of them). The only thing more impressive would be an acoustic cover of a 100 gecs song.

