DSM and When We All Vote Launch Clothes to Change the World

In anticipation of what is likely one of the most consequential presidential elections in American history, Dover Street Market has partnered with the non-profit, nonpartisan organization When We All Vote on an initiative called “We Can Change the World Together, When We All Vote with DSM New York and Los Angeles.” The goal of When We All Vote, launched in 2018 by co-chair Michelle Obama, is to increase voter turnout by closing the race and age voting gaps. In support of this movement, DSM has brought together 25 labels and artists to raise awareness about the importance of voter registration.

———

The curated group of participants (which includes designers and artists such as Marc Jacobs, Alex Israel, Ari Marcopoulos, and others) each created a voter-themed item that went for sale on September 26 in Dover Street Market’s New York and Los Angeles locations, and online. The pieces, a few of them modeled below in selfies by the artists, are more than just a fashion statement: with each sale, 100% of the profits goes directly back to When We All Vote to sustain their work in the upcoming election.

T-shirt by Vaquera.