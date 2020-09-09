In the 2016 presidential election, nearly 100 million people did not vote. In anticipation for the upcoming election, fashion brands are taking action to get people out to the polls. Some designers and brands have turned their brick and mortar boutiques into voting stations and others are donating proceeds of their “VOTE” product sales to non-profit groups to support the cause. Whatever the effort, we’re into it.

First stop: a place to register to vote and a polling site. Bode, in collaboration with We All Vote, and Kith, will all be turning their stores into polling stations.

Coach announced a partnership with More Than A Vote, a voting rights organization led by LeBron James along with other Black athletes and entertainers to combat voter suppression and misinformation that disenfranchises communities of color. Coach’s contribution will pay dividends to combat systematic attempts to limit access to the ballot box and strip Black citizens and other People of Color of their constitutional right to vote.

Other brands have taken a more product-focused approach. Michael Kors designed two items: a sweater and t-shirt. Proceeds benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF). The T-shirt and sweater are exclusive to the United States and reinforce the campaign’s central message: that no matter who you are, your voice, and your vote, can make a difference.

Additionally, the “Your Voice Matters” T-shirt was produced with Black-owned business FKSP at their factory in the heart of Los Angeles, that is owned and operated by fashion designer Folake Kuye Huntoon.

Brothers Vellies also partnered with When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization founded by Michelle Obama and more, to release a special sneaker in collaboration with Keds, 100% of their purchase price will go to WWAV. If we’re going to shop, might as well shop with purpose.