Tommy Cash, the Eastern European performance artist and musician single-handedly responsible for making Estonian hip-hop a thing, has always leaned into his Soviet roots. So when we asked him and a few co-conspirators to take some pictures across a frozen Russian landscape, we expected some Cold War vibes. What we were not expecting was a tank.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine. Subscribe here.

Creative Direction: Tommy Cash

Grooming: Irina Grishina and Fariza Rodriguez

Set Design: Egor Kolyshkin

Production: Kate Korostey

Photography Assistant: Daria Obolentseva

Fashion Assistant: Liza Girlina

Set Design Assistants: Stepan Steps and Nikita Svirs

Post-production: Anna Kott

Special Thanks: SVMoscow Store, Alexander Trubnikov, and Ilya Turov