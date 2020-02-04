Kenny Scharf Looks Back On A Life of Making Boring Objects Brilliant

To see the world through the eyes of the iconic pop-surrealism artist Kenny Scharf is to travel to another dimension where phantasmagoria and Hanna-Barbera cartoons reign supreme. Kenny first rose to prominence during the mythic East Village art scene of the 1980s, alongside contemporaries Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. His paintings, which bridge the gap between fine art and popular culture, often seem to embody our dreams of a dazzling future, rife with space travel, aliens, and the piercing nostalgia of the Jetsons. Yet, despite their psychedelic nature, these ethereal creations, which frequently contain images that refer to nuclear war and environmental issues, reflect a darker side of the human experience.

Rarely do we invite art to mingle with the minutia of our most commonplace appliances; as a result, the technological wonders around us more often than not appear un-inspiring and utterly dull. This lack of imagination baffles Kenny Scharf, who in addition to painting, is notorious for his experiential installations and wild customizations, which see commonplace appliances made over to resemble the cartoonish creatures of his faraway galaxy. He adorns these objects with everything from acrylic murals to rhinestones and toys. One might say that ridding the world of monotony has become a battle cry of sorts for Scharf, whose beautified appliances inject a much-needed dose of wonder and whimsy into our daily lives. In celebration of this lifelong mission, we’ve asked Kenny to give us a glimpse into his dream world and share a few cherished memories about his much-lauded customizations, from his pet vacuum to the Palladium pay phones.

———

VAN CHROME MANICURE SET, 1981

“This is from my first or second show that took place at this night time art space called Club 57. It was through Keith Haring. They had discovered Keith and then he introduced them to my art. We used to have these one night shows and I was so excited, because I got to give it to Mera Rubell, who was the first person in the art world to take an interest in my work, a manicure with this manicure set… I really did, I plugged it in, giving her the full treatment. At the time the price for the piece was fifty dollars and she didn’t even buy it! [Laughs.] Subsequently they never purchased any of my work, because one of their mottos is that they only buy really early. So I guess fifty dollars was too much of an investment.”

———

ANSWERING MACHINE, 1982

“I was customizing all these broken appliances that I’d find in the street, and then one day I decided, why only do broken ones? I should do ones that are still working and then it’ll be even more transformative. So I did my answering machine, and it is true that the mundane becomes very different when you’re using these customized Van Chrome appliances. Inside the machine was a little audio tape and many years later, when the piece was included in a group show at a museum, I listened to the recordings, and there was a message from Keith Haring. It was very bittersweet and really touched my heart.”

———

VACUUM, 1982

“So that vacuum cleaner was my pet and her name was Kiki. We used to take her for walks when I lived near Bryant Park back in 1981. Keith Haring was my roommate at the time, and that’s when I first started customizing broken appliances, which I would find on the street and bring up to my apartment. I just liked the idea. It was kind of similar to how the Flintstones had their pets as appliances. So, I took this vacuum cleaner, made it into my pet, and then would actually take her for walks on a leash. It was really fun. One day I had Kiki on wheels, and I remember walking around the garment district when this guy suddenly stopped and looked at me, then our pets sniffed each other, and we just kept going.”

———

ULTIMA SUPREMA DELUXA, 1984