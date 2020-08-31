The Rise and Pause of Taylor Fritz, America’s Next Great Tennis Star

“Everything was going great for me,” Taylor Fritz says about his phenomenal start to the 2020 tennis season. The 22-year-old pro had made it into the third round of the Australian Open, and a few weeks later, in Acapulco, blew past a phalanx of heavy hitters to meet Rafael Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open. That showing gave Fritz the highest ranking of his career, up to No. 24 in the world, which meant that he was heading into his home tournament in Indian Wells, California, with serious velocity. Commentators and fans alike began to wonder if they were finally witnessing the rise of the next great American men’s star. The answer to that question would have to wait. Due to COVID-19, the spring and summer tennis season was effectively canceled, leaving Fritz on the precipice of what might well have been (and hopefully still will be) a breakthrough year.

Born in San Diego, where he was raised by two former tennis pros, Fritz displayed talent on the court as soon as he was given a racket. At 6 foot 4, lean and long-armed, his game consists of a potent blend of powerful groundstrokes, a super-strong serve, and the rhythm and reach to put up a tough defense. It’s no surprise that growing up his idols were Pete Sampras, Juan Martín del Potro, and Roger Federer. But what might seal the deal on Fritz’s future greatness is his unflappable, on-court temperament. In an age of the public tantrum, Fritz says, “One of my strongest assets is my ability to be calm under pressure. I think it’s one of the reasons why I am where I am.”