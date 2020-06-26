INTO: Jonathan Anderson’s Divine New Collection for Loewe

By

Published June 26, 2020

Divine, 1984. Photography by Greg Gorman. ©Greg Gorman. ©Divine Official Enterprises LLC.

Celebrated for being the “filthiest person alive,” Divine has now been immortalized in a new limited collection by the Spanish fashion house Loewe. Jonathan Anderson, Loewe‘s creative director, pays homage to the legendary drag performer’s aesthetic and artistry with three t-shirts and a tote bag.

Christened Divine by John Waters, Harris Glenn Milstead became best known for his roles in Hairspray and Pink Flamingos. But the Baltimore-born performer—an irreverent symbol of  brash, bold wit and in-your-face humor—was also a nightlife fixture and commanded the stage in theatrical productions such as The Neon Woman.

Accompanying the collection is a virtual exhibition of Divine memorabilia and mementos. Originally conceived as a show  at Loewe Madrid boutique for PHotoEspaña, Divine’s iconic white dress, portraits of the icon by Greg Gorman, along with postcards, personal letters, and her Interview cover from 1988, are all on view digitally to enjoy safely from home.

Interview Magazine cover 1988. Illustration by Richard Berstein.
Divine as Flash Storm in ‘The Neon Woman’, 1979.
White dress, late 1970s. Originally made for Divine for Tom Eyen’s, ‘The Neon Woman.’

Proceeds from the collection will be donated to Visual Aids, an organization that uses visual arts as a medium to combat AIDS and HIV by hosting exhibitions, preserving artistic legacies, and hosting public events to promote awareness of the cause. Additionally, Anderson announced that Loewe will make a donation to Baltimore Pride, saying, “Firstly, it is the hometown of Divine and the setting for the film Hairspray, but additionally and more importantly, Baltimore Pride is a Black-led LGBTQ+ organization and celebration. We are honored to support their work.”

Loewe’s limited edition Divine collection is available for purchase now on Loewe.com, where you can also view the Divine exhibition until the end of September.

Divine Collection (unproduced), 2020. The Estate of Richard Bernstein / VEGAP, Madrid. Greg Gorman. Divine Official Enterprises LLC. Clay Geerdes.

Related posts

April 10, 2020

Watch Emma Chamberlain Review 15 Hats in 15 Minutes

Read more
October 10, 2019

Richie Shazam Wants the Keys to the Club

Read more
October 7, 2019

Michael Kors and André Leon Talley Think the World Needs More Sparkle

Read more
October 4, 2019

Marcus Leatherdale Brings the Icons of ’80s New York Out of the Shadows

Read more
August 21, 2019

That Time John Waters and Andy Warhol Unknowingly Parodied JFK’s Assassination at the Same Time

Read more
April 10, 2019

Martine Rose Shares the Weird Secret to Her Fashion World Success with the Artist Martine Syms

Read more
© 2020 Interview Magazine. All Rights Reserved.