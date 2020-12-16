Nick Cave Takes Us on a Tour of His Creative Universe

A decapitated saint. A doodle of a naked woman. A prayer card. This is the cosmic dust drifting across Nick Cave’s creative universe. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Australia’s high priest of punk has ventured into acting, screenwriting, composing, and even blogging. But as the lead singer for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, he has remained, first and foremost, a musician. “When the pressure of songwriting gets too much, I draw a cute animal or a religious icon or a mythological creature or something,” he says. “Or I take a Polaroid or make something out of clay.” The detritus of his creative output is now on display (and available for purchase) at his recently launched online shop, Cave Things. Here, he takes us on a little tour.

“I inherited my father’s desk when I was a teenager, and have used one desk or another every day since. I am not alone in understanding the sacred dimension of a desk—its generosity. These days, my desk has become a place of feverish industry. I have been hit with a kind of mania for making things—the effects of the pandemic, no doubt—and I am forever writing, drawing, scribbling, designing, sculpting, whatever. It all happens at my desk.”

“During the pandemic, I have spent time hidden away in the studio of the sculptor Corin Johnson, working on a series of ceramic figures. These figures, religious in nature, are based on the Staffordshire ‘flatbacks’ that were popular in the Victorian era, and were often painted by children in the ‘dark satanic mills.'”

“Queen Victoria doodled horses, Mark Twain doodled whales, Claude Monet doodled paintbrushes, and I doodle naked women. Mostly, I draw them on hotel stationery. They are a compulsive habit I have had since my school days and I have thousands of them floating around. They have no artistic merit. Rather, they are evidence of a kind of ritualistic and habitual thinking, not dissimilar to the act of writing itself, actually. I feel compelled to draw them.”

“My wife, Susie [Bick], makes the most beautiful dresses in the world and she also made a wonderful charm bracelet for her label The Vampire’s Wife. The charms were based on my songs—a gold hand, a little electric chair, a ship, a mermaid, a miniature church, a spade, a wild rose, and so on. They caused a near riot amongst my fans, as they were hideously expensive. I am now creating a series of enameled charms—a red hand, a little ghost, a muscle man, and many more to come.”

“Inspired by the extraordinary admiration and goodwill that Warren [Ellis, a frequent Cave collaborator] has established over his many years in the music business, I have designed a Warren Ellis Pure Exploitation series. Coming soon is the Warren Ellis Pure Exploitation egg cup and the Warren Ellis Pure Exploitation tortoiseshell comb.”

