Anthony Ramos and Bradley Cooper on the Fallacy of Stardom

RAMOS: Yep, it was technical.

COOPER: Very. We hadn’t met before this. You were one of the only people I didn’t know before the movie, and who I hired off a tape. I think you’re the only one, actually.

RAMOS: That’s crazy.

COOPER: I remember Wes Anderson talking about Gene Hackman, his ability to be real within a very restricted composition and choreography. The scene he was referring to was in The Royal Tenenbaums when Angelica Huston and he are fighting. It’s all on a street, and the camera’s across the street. They had one shot where he had to hit his mark right at the edge of the frame, otherwise, he’d be out of the composition. And he was talking about how great Hackman was at being so real within a very constricted confine. And to me, all I care about is getting people not to act, just to come from their soul, which you did effortlessly. But the thing that made me think, “Oh, shit, this guy’s going all the way,” was when I asked you, “When she gets up, if you could block her, so that when she turns, we reveal her dress and her whole look, so that you actually become the curtain?” I thought, “I don’t even know why I’m giving this guy this direction. It’s going to mess him up.” But you did it perfectly, instinctually. I was jumping up and down. I think I ran in and hugged you.

RAMOS: Yes, you did. You were hyped!

COOPER: I couldn’t believe it. In that moment, I was like, “It’s over. There’s no ceiling for this guy.” I wanted to tell that story for people to know how innate your talent is. I want to ask you about collaborations, because for me, they’ve pushed me and made me achieve dreams I never thought possible, like with David O. Russell and Clint Eastwood. I look at you and Lin and think, “Wow, man.” I was at the last performance of Hamilton at The Public, then I went and saw it on Broadway. I got the fever like everybody else, watching this magical thing occur. And then to learn more about you guys and where you all came from, and now you’re going on to star in In the Heights—can you talk about how much that collaboration means to you, and if it’s something that pushes you to do things you never even thought possible?

RAMOS: First and foremost, people ask me all the time, “How was it working with Bradley Cooper?” I say, “He’s probably one of the great- est directors of all time. That dude is one of the best teachers I have ever had the honor and privilege to learn under.” If I could sit on the set with you and just learn, I don’t even need to be in the movie. Just give me a seat, and I’ll sit back and watch you work. And collaborating with Lin, man, I’ll never forget it. I was 19 years old, and I auditioned for a non-union national tour of In the Heights, and I didn’t get it. I was pretty hurt. Four years later, I had no agent and had just come back from singing on a cruise ship for nine months. I was like, “Nobody in the city knows me, so I’ve got to get out there.” I did an open call for a musical. The casting director just so happened to be casting for Hamilton when it was still in development. Fast-forward four auditions, and they gave me the job four years later. Now I’m a part of this thing that I didn’t even know was going to change my life. We did a workshop of Hamilton, which was called Hamilton’s Mixtape at the time, and Lin said to me, “Yo, Ant. What are you doing this summer?” It was only for four weeks, that workshop, and then we had to wait six months until we did it off-Broadway. So I was working at a bakery and at a preschool, all types of shit to keep me afloat until we got off-Broadway. And he was doing a 14-minute musical based on a real story about this kid who got set up by an undercover cop in Florida that came out as an episode of This American Life. So Lin was like, “What are you doing this summer?” I was like, “I ain’t got nothing. This is my thing.” He was like, “All right. I’ll call you.” And he called me for that. Then he just kept hitting me up. He trusted me, which I don’t take lightly. This will explain how I feel about Lin. He wrote a tweet that basically said, “Imagine you buy tap shoes, and you tap dance your whole life. You’re good at it, but you grow older. You have a kid and decide to hang up your tap shoes, and you put them on the top shelf of your closet. All of a sudden, a few years later, you’re downstairs and you hear tapping coming from the top floor. You wonder what that is. You walk upstairs, and all of a sudden you see that your kid took out the tap shoes and you realize that they fit him better than they ever fit you. And you realize that those shoes were never meant for you. They were always meant for him.” And he said, “That’s how it feels watching Anthony Ramos play Usnavi.”