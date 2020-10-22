Welcome to Club Lonely

Interview‘s Creative Director Mel Ottenberg and New York City’s favorite It girl, photographer, model, and muse Richie Shazam, take us inside Club Lonely. Nobody is talking about it.

———

———

Model: Lulu Tenney at The Lions

Hair: Luca Wilson using Bumble and Bumble at Home Agency

Makeup: Francelle Daly using Love+Craft+Beauty at Home Agency

Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting

Manicure: Mei Kawajiri

Photography Assistant: . Diego Garcia

Fashion Assistant: James Kelley