fashion!
Welcome to Club Lonely
By Interview
Photography Richie Shazam
Stylist Mel Ottenberg
Published October 22, 2020
Interview‘s Creative Director Mel Ottenberg and New York City’s favorite It girl, photographer, model, and muse Richie Shazam, take us inside Club Lonely. Nobody is talking about it.
———
———
Model: Lulu Tenney at The Lions
Hair: Luca Wilson using Bumble and Bumble at Home Agency
Makeup: Francelle Daly using Love+Craft+Beauty at Home Agency
Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting
Manicure: Mei Kawajiri
Photography Assistant: . Diego Garcia
Fashion Assistant: James Kelley
- “Cock!”: Nicolas Cage and Marilyn Manson in Conversation
- Rick Owens and Miley Cyrus on Rock Stars, Recklessness, and Life on the Road
- Nathan Fielder and Louis Theroux Teach a Masterclass on the Art of Awkward
- Dylan Sprouse Returns to the Hotel Suite—This Time, in a Pink Dress
- Sway House Demands Your Attention, for Better or Worse