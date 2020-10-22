fashion!

Welcome to Club Lonely

By
Photography Richie Shazam
Stylist Mel Ottenberg

Published October 22, 2020

Dress by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Bodysuit (worn throughout) by Leg Avenue. Tights (worn throughout) by Calzedonia. Shoes (worn throughout) by Prada.

Interview‘s Creative Director Mel Ottenberg and New York City’s favorite It girl, photographer, model, and muse Richie Shazam, take us inside Club Lonely. Nobody is talking about it.

———

Dress by Dior. Briefs by Miu Miu. Earrings by Roger Vivier.

 

Dress by Miu Miu. Bracelet by Bvlgari.

 

Shirt by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Briefs by Miu Miu. Vintage Sunglasses from Selima Optique.

 

Shirt by Gucci. Pants by Vaquera. Bracelet by Bvlgari.

 

Shirt and Pants by Vaquera. Rings by Trinity de Cartier.

 

Dress by GCDS. Earcuff Lulu’s Own.

———

Model: Lulu Tenney at The Lions

Hair: Luca Wilson using Bumble and Bumble at Home Agency

Makeup: Francelle Daly using Love+Craft+Beauty at Home Agency

Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting

Manicure:  Mei Kawajiri

Photography Assistant: . Diego Garcia

Fashion Assistant: James Kelley

