Where the Wild Things Are

By
Photography Vito Fernicola
Stylist Marc Goehring

Published December 3, 2020

Jacket and Scarf by 1 Moncler JW Anderson.

The out of this world duo, photographer Vito Fernicola and stylist Marc Goehring take pandemic fashion to new realms—layering, assaulting hues, and latex reign supreme.

Coat by DSqaured2. Dress and Gloves by GCDS. Sweatshirt by Carhartt Wip. Bag by Bottega Venta. Shoes by Miu Miu.

 

Coat (outer layer) and Gloves by MSGM. Coat (inner layer) by Salvatore Ferragamo. Pants by Dsqaured 2.Sweatshirt by Carhartt Wip. Boots by GCDS.

 

Hairnet Stylist’s Own. Shirt by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello.

Jacket by Bottega Veneta. Sweatshirt by Carhartt Wip. Skirt, Gloves, and Boots by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Jacket by 8 Moncler Richard Quinn. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta.

 

Jacket, Bra, and Tights by Prada. Pants by Bottega Veneta. Shoes by Camper. Hat by DSquared 2.

 

Model: Malaika Holmen at Next Model Management

Hair: Ramona Eschbach at Total World

Makeup: Patrick Glatthaar at Total World

Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting

Production: Chloe Rash

Photography Assistant: Costanza Canali and Luca Scavone

Fashion Assistant: Dina Barros

Special Thanks: Circus Studios

