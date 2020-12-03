The out of this world duo, photographer Vito Fernicola and stylist Marc Goehring take pandemic fashion to new realms—layering, assaulting hues, and latex reign supreme.

Model: Malaika Holmen at Next Model Management

Hair: Ramona Eschbach at Total World

Makeup: Patrick Glatthaar at Total World

Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting

Production: Chloe Rash

Photography Assistant: Costanza Canali and Luca Scavone

Fashion Assistant: Dina Barros

Special Thanks: Circus Studios