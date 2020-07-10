Watch the Rapper Saweetie Review Some Bomb-Ass Bags

By

Published July 10, 2020

Saweetie is back with “Tap In,” her latest single inspired by fellow Bay Area rapper Too Short’s “Blow The Whistle,” as part of her upcoming project Pretty Bitch Music (out later this month). From her home in Los Angeles, the “Icy Grl” took some time to review some of the best new bags of the season, from a body-licious hot pink Balenciaga to a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich container from Bottega Veneta, all washed down with a Moschino Slurpee. Tap in!

