Apartment Hunting With Parker Van Noord

Photography Quentin de Briey
Stylist Mel Ottenberg

Published February 27, 2020

Photographer Quentin de Briey and Interview‘s creative director Mel Ottenberg experiment with a primary color palette for Dutch model royalty Parker van Noord.

Pants by Diesel, Shorts by Phipps

Shirt by MSGM, Hat by Uniforme X Maison Michel, Boxers from Dave’s New York.

 

Shirt by Givenchy, Bandana by Phipps, Pants by Diesel, Briefs by Calvin Klein Underwear.

Shirt by GCDS.

 

 

 

 

 

Shirt by GCDS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Model: Parker van Noord
Groomer: Ramona Eschbach at Total Management
Set Designer: Chloé Barriere
Casting: Calvin Wilson at Establishment Casting
Photography Assistant: Christian Varas Matta
Fashion Assistants: Louis Alexis and Louis Portejoie

