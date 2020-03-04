Photographer Campbell Addy Captures a Sartorial-Meets-Steampunk Moment

By
Photography Campbell Addy
Stylist Anna Trevelyan

Published March 4, 2020

Nella (left) wears: Jacket and Shirt by Rick Owens Tecuatl Spring/Summer 2020. Headpiece by Christian Stone. Goggles by General Eyewear. Necklace by Pebble London. Stuffed Animal by Nasir Mazhar.

Campbell Addy photographs and Anna Trevelyan styles in this steam-punkish reimagining of what it means to be à la mode in a metropolis.

Sleeveless Coat by Givenchy. Hat by Issey Miyake. Earring by Emily Frances Barrett.

Jacket and Skirt by Rick Owens Tecuatl Spring/Summer 2020. Headpiece by Christian Stone. Goggles by General Eyewear.

Nella wears: Jacket (worn around hips) and Pants by DSquared 2. Boots by Prada. Abdourahman wears: Jacket by Diesel. Shirt by Martine Rose. Pants by Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. Hat by Nasir Mazhar. Shoes by Goom HEO. Glasses by Gentle Monster Under 02.

Sweater by Matty Bovan. Pants by Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. Shoes by Rick Owens. Hat by Benny Andallo. Watch (worn around neck) by Omega. Bag by Ashley Williams.

Nella wears: Shirt by Prada. Jacket (worn around hips) by Dsquared 2. Hat by Pavel Vlodarski. Watches (top to bottom) by Panthère de Cartier and Swatch. Abdourahman wears: Jacket by Diesel. Shirt by Martine Rose. Pants by Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. Hat by Nasir Mazhar. Glasses by Gentle Monster Under 02.

Aweng wears: Jacket and Pants by Gucci. Skirt by Dries van Noten. Shirt and Tie by Paria/Farzaneh. Earrings by Vicki Sarge. Necklace Stylist’s own. Shoes by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Nella wears: Jacket, Shirt, and Shoes by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. Dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Shorts by Cottweiler. Hat by Stephen Jones Millinery. Necklaces (top to bottom) by Pebble London and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Bag by Sarah Balmont. Socks Stylist’s own.

Shirt by Ashish. Earring by Emily Frances Barrett.

Jumpsuit by Mowalola.

Jacket and Skirt by Moschino Boutique. Shirt and Shoes by Christian Stone. Mask by Moschino Couture.

Shirt and Boots by Prada. Hat by Pavel Vlodarski. Watches (top to bottom) Panthère de Cartier and Swatch.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine. Subscribe here.

Models: Abdourahman at NII Agency, Aweng Chuol at Creative Talent, and Nella at Premier Model Management
Hair: Teigi Utsumi at Bryant Artists
Makeup: Amy Drammeh at Bryant Artists
Set Designer: Samuel Overs at Magnet
Casting: Establishment Casting
Production: Lauren Sakioka and Rosie Wood at CLM
Photography Assistants: Lucas Bullens and Wilbert Lati
Fashion Assistants: Jay Barrett and Hamish Wirgman
Makeup Assistant: Quelle Bester
Manicure: Sylvie MacMillian at Management Artists
Set Design Assistant: Mitchell Frank Fenn
Illustrator: King Owusu

