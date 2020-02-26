Made to Stray: A Couple of Golden Boys in a Golden Hour Daydream

Photography Jack Pierson
Stylist Mel Ottenberg

Published February 26, 2020

Indiana Wears: Shirt and Jeans by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Briefs by Speedo USA. Jewelry Indiana’s own.

Photographer Jack Peirson and Interview’s creative director Mel Ottenberg take a cue from the famously homoerotic work of Bob Mizer, proving that leather and bare skin are a boy’s best friend.

Briefs by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Shoes Stylist’s Own.

Tucker Wears: Tank Top by Calvin Klein Underwear. Pants by GmbH. Hat by Davis Samuel Menkes Custom Leatherwear. Shoes by Gucci.

Brian Wears: Cape by Moschino Couture.

Briefs by Calvin Klein Underwear

Tucker Wears: Shorts by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Hat and Belt Tucker’s Own.

Kunle Wears: Jacket and Hat by Michael Kors Collection. Jewelry Kunle’s Own.

Models: Indiana Piorek, Tucker Tripp, Brian Christopher, and Kunle F. Martins
Groomer: Jamal Hammadi at Art Department.
Casting: John Tuite
Prop Stylist: Robert Doran at Frank Reps
Production: Djosefin Maurer-Soto and Sophie Meister at Production LA and Lisa Weatherby at M.A.P.
Photography Assistants: Tomma Kha and Tutu Lee
Fashion Assistants: Ashling Massoumi and Jake Obermeyer
Prop Assistant: Romain Goudinoux

