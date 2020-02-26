Made to Stray: A Couple of Golden Boys in a Golden Hour Daydream

Photographer Jack Peirson and Interview’s creative director Mel Ottenberg take a cue from the famously homoerotic work of Bob Mizer, proving that leather and bare skin are a boy’s best friend.

———

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine. Subscribe here.

———

Models: Indiana Piorek, Tucker Tripp, Brian Christopher, and Kunle F. Martins

Groomer: Jamal Hammadi at Art Department.

Casting: John Tuite

Prop Stylist: Robert Doran at Frank Reps

Production: Djosefin Maurer-Soto and Sophie Meister at Production LA and Lisa Weatherby at M.A.P.

Photography Assistants: Tomma Kha and Tutu Lee

Fashion Assistants: Ashling Massoumi and Jake Obermeyer

Prop Assistant: Romain Goudinoux