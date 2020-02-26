Made to Stray: A Couple of Golden Boys in a Golden Hour Daydream
By Interview
Photography Jack Pierson
Stylist Mel Ottenberg
Published February 26, 2020
Photographer Jack Peirson and Interview’s creative director Mel Ottenberg take a cue from the famously homoerotic work of Bob Mizer, proving that leather and bare skin are a boy’s best friend.
This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Interview Magazine. Subscribe here.
Models: Indiana Piorek, Tucker Tripp, Brian Christopher, and Kunle F. Martins
Groomer: Jamal Hammadi at Art Department.
Casting: John Tuite
Prop Stylist: Robert Doran at Frank Reps
Production: Djosefin Maurer-Soto and Sophie Meister at Production LA and Lisa Weatherby at M.A.P.
Photography Assistants: Tomma Kha and Tutu Lee
Fashion Assistants: Ashling Massoumi and Jake Obermeyer
Prop Assistant: Romain Goudinoux