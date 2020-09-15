i.t.v.

Watch Lana Del Rey Answer Questions in Bed For Six Whole Minutes

By

Published September 15, 2020

For our September 2020 issue, Lana Del Rey spoke with her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff about Chemtrails Over the Country Club, her upcoming seventh studio album, and her new poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. To accompany the story, Del Rey allowed us into her bedroom for a rare peek into the life of the West Coast darling. The singer even shared a cute moment with her cats, fully clothed (and jeweled) in the bathtub. Charlie Grant, Lana’s brother, shot the intimate home video of the six-time Grammy winner while she answers questions about love, America, and magic.

