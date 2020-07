His tabloid days (mostly) behind him, Spencer Pratt, the former bad boy of The Hills, has fallen in love with something even stranger and more special than celebrity: nature’s teeniest, tiniest bird. In the video above, marvel as he takes us into his home and inside the world of the magical hummingbird, from Illuminati conspiracies to Sun Tzu’s The Art of War. With special appearances by Heidi and Gunnar.