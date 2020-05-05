Some Outtakes From Our Selena Gomez Cover Shoot, Just Because

By
Photography Eli Russell Linnetz
Stylist Mel Ottenberg

Published May 5, 2020

Y’all Selenators are voracious. Last month, we dropped our Spring 2020 cover starring the people’s pop star, Selena Gomez. Since we didn’t quench your thirst the first time around, here are never-been-seen portraits from the set of our spring issue cover shoot, which you can revisit here.

