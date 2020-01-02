Rickey Thompson Wants To Have Dinner with Rihanna, Adele, and Tom Hanks

In the latest installment of our shiny new YouTube channel, the internet phenom Rickey Thompson opens up about his meteoric rise to stardom and dreams up his ideal dinner party (which includes Rihanna and Tom Hanks, for starters). With his trademark panache, Rickey reveals what he can’t live without, his most embarrassing memory, and his biggest superstition in his first-ever fireside chat. Move over, FDR.

Rickey Thompson spoke with the actress and activist Jameela Jamil in Interview’s 2019 Winter issue. Subscribe here.