Interview Celebrates Its 50th Year One Last Time in the Hollywood Hills

As Interview’s 50th year draws to a close, we celebrated one last time with our friends at Nordstrom at the celebrity hideaway that is the San Vicente Bungalows. Last night, the ultra-exclusive West Hollywood venue lent us its cozy and festive Living Room to host an intimate dinner toasting the release of our new Winter Issue, and the next 50 years. As guests poured in, they were treated to cocktails and copies of our latest issue, featuring cover star Finn Wolfhard. The crowd was a mix of L.A. luminaries like the iconoclastic author Bret Easton Ellis and the actor Bijou Phillips, and young stars who’ve graced the pages of Interview, like the freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and the cellist Patrick Belaga. The Hilton sisters posed for photos like no one else can, while the actors Mia Goth and Brit Marling were deep in conversation throughout the night. Breakout star Julia Fox, fresh off the premiere of Uncut Gems the night before, mingled with her friend, the photographer and frequent Interview collaborator Richie Shazam, while the angsty pop-rock singer Sky Ferreira chatted with her friend at a corner table. And living up to her legendary status, the eternal star Joan Collins stayed late into the night, taking pictures with seemingly everyone in the room. Nordstrom’s guests for the night, the designer Anine Bing and Narcos star Teresa Ruiz enjoyed a dinner that included Israeli salad, salmon, and roasted chicken, were all smiles as Interview publisher Jason Nikic toasted for the year that was, and the years ahead.

———